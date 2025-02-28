RIYADH — Riyadh Public Transport announced the daily operating hours of the Riyadh Metro and public transport buses during the holy month of Ramadan. Riyadh Metro will operate until 2:00 after midnight on all days except Friday while public transport buses will operate until 3:00 in the early morning.



The new operating schedule aims to facilitate public transportation during the holy month. Riyadh Metro will start operating only after 12:00 PM on Friday and the service will continue until 3:00 in the early morning.



The revised schedule of the train and bus services during Ramadan is given below.



Riyadh Metro



Sunday to Thursday: 8:00 AM to 2:00 AM



Friday: 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM



Saturday: 10:00 AM to 2:00 AM



Public transport buses



Daily from 6:30 AM to 3:00 AM

