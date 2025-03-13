JEDDAH — The Haramain High Speed Railway is operating over 3,400 trips during the holy month of Ramadan with more than 1.6 million seats to accommodate the surge in the number of Umrah pilgrims and visitors.

The train service has contributed to ease road congestion significantly and meet the growing demand for travel between the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, in addition to Jeddah.



The Haramain High Speed Railway, a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's railway network expansion, is ranked among the world's fastest electric railways, traveling at 300 km/h and using advanced signaling and communication systems. Inaugurated in 2018, it is a major Middle Eastern railway project designed to provide safe and efficient transportation for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, visitors, and travelers.



Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), in collaboration with the operating company, has developed a comprehensive plan to manage the increased Ramadan traffic. The train enables travel between Makkah and Madinah in approximately two hours and 20 minutes.



The railway line features five stations in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah. The King Abdulaziz Airport station, the world's largest airport-linked railway station, covers an area of over 105,000 square meters and includes six train platforms, streamlining passenger movement. This station reduces airport road congestion by providing direct rail access to other destinations.



The Haramain High Speed Railway operates 35 electric trains, each with 417 seats across 13 cars, including business and economy class cabins, and a cafeteria. The trains offer amenities such as entertainment screens and accessibility features for passengers with special needs. Business class passengers receive premium hospitality, while food carts are available to economy class passengers.



The Haramain train stations provide a wide range of services, including police and fire stations, a health center, a mosque, retail outlets, restaurants, cafes, a pharmacy, a business class lounge, parking, car rentals, shipping, ticketing, hotel reservations, telecommunications, banking, a supermarket, public transportation such as taxis and shuttle buses to the Grand Mosque, luggage assistance, and waiting areas.

