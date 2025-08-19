Contact’s Insurance Division Records Strong 61% Y-o-Y Revenue Increase, Reaching EGP 1.3 Bn in 1H-2025

Consumer Finance Division Boosts Contact’s Performance with 46% Y-o-Y Growth in New Lending in 1H-2025

Cairo, Egypt: Contact Financial Holding (CNFN.CA), Egypt’s leading non-bank financial services provider, announced today its consolidated financial results for 1H-2025. The Group achieved a consolidated total operating income of EGP 1.1 bn, marking a 24% y-o-y increase. This growth was driven by the strong operational performance of the financing division, which successfully enhanced operational efficiency, maintaining both the quality and diversity of its financing portfolio. Meanwhile, consolidated normalized net income reached EGP 163.6 mn during the same period, underscoring Contact’s commitment to meeting the growing market demand through offering innovative financing and insurance solutions.

Commenting on these results, management emphasized that Contact continues to strengthen its position as Egypt’s leading non-banking financial services provider, which is clearly reflected in the Group’s robust operational performance during 1H-2025. The financing division sustained its growth momentum, underscoring the strength of our business model and the enduring trust of our clients. The consumer finance segment remained the primary driver of new lending growth, delivering a remarkable 46% y-o-y increase, supported by robust customer acquisition and a favorable operating environment.

Management also expressed optimism regarding the period ahead, describing it as a new chapter in its growth strategy, aimed at delivering an advanced, end-to-end customer experience through an integrated suite of financing and insurance solutions. The strategy is firmly anchored in a clear vision for digital transformation, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting business growth. Looking ahead, management emphasized that expanding and strengthening the Group’s digital capabilities will remain a top priority, reinforcing our market leadership.

The financing division maintained strong operating performance, with financing operating income rising by 31% y-o-y to EGP 983 mn, driven by a focus on higher-margin products. This strategy boosted the financing division’s results and supported expansion in new financing across the truck, mortgage, and working capital segments. The positive momentum was particularly evident in 2Q-2025, as financing operating income reached EGP 611 mn, marking a notable 44% increase compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the insurance division sustained its strong growth trajectory, with Insurance Revenue growing 61% y-o-y to EGP 1.3 bn in 1H-2025, while the division’s Gross Written Premiums (GWP) increased by 55% y-o-y to c.EGP 1.9 bn. This growth was fueled by the broad-based performance of Sarwa Life, which recorded a 59% y-o-y increase in GWPs to c.EGP 1.2 bn, and Sarwa Insurance, which posted 48% y-o-y growth with GWPs reaching EGP 698.6 mn. These outstanding results were also reflected in 2Q-2025, as the division’s GWPs reached EGP 812 mn, up 56% y-o-y, while insurance revenues rose 52% y-o-y to EGP 708 mn, underscoring the division’s resilience and ability to deliver sustainable growth amid improving market conditions.

On the digital front, ContactNow, Egypt’s first comprehensive digital financial platform, continued its rapid growth in 1H-2025, recording a 20% y-o-y increase in the total value of transactions processed through the app. User adoption also continued to expand, with the platform total registrations surpassing 1.04 million since inception, driven by continuous platform enhancements aimed at improving user experience and meeting customer needs more efficiently. In line with our strategy to advance digital transformation and promote financial inclusion, Contact is working to make its full suite of financing and insurance services seamlessly accessible through the app. Notably, the Group has recently received a fintech license from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to offer fully digital consumer finance services through ContactNow, further supporting Contact’s digital aspirations.