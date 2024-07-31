Cairo: Contact Financial Holding, a leader in non-banking financial services, has announced a partnership with the Women’s Economic and Social Empowerment Program (WESEP), funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by Pathfinder International. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the financial inclusion project aimed at enhancing the economic and social empowerment of low-income women across Egypt.

The Women’s Economic and Social Empowerment Program is designed to engage, benefit, and collaborate with the private sector and civil society initiatives to encourage women’s participation as an active workforce in society. It aims to stimulate demand for financial services, enhance market-based solutions tailored specifically for women’s economic empowerment, and strengthen efforts to combat and respond to violence against women, thereby promoting their economic and social empowerment.

Interventions are designed to support women in the target governorates of Assiut, Beheira, Cairo, Giza, Minya, Qena, and Sohag, ensuring they feel safe, valued, and empowered at work. The program helps them become aware and capable of achieving financial independence and aims to free them from violence in their homes, communities, and workplaces. The program works closely with market partners to develop, lead, scale, sustain, and advocate for innovative solutions, considering the economic and social benefits of gender-inclusive policies and practices.

Dina Kafafi, Chief of Party, Women’s Economic and Social Empowerment Program (WESEP), commented: “This partnership is a significant step towards enhancing women’s economic empowerment in Egypt. We are excited to see the positive impact it will have on the lives of the beneficiary women and look forward to working with Contact to achieve the program’s goals.”

Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, stated: “We are committed to contributing to corporate social responsibility and achieving sustainable development goals. This partnership reflects our dedication to empowering women and promoting financial inclusion. By providing tailored financial services and increasing financial awareness, we aim to support women’s economic participation and achieve sustainable growth.”

The program is expected to continue until February 2027, with activities including ongoing financial awareness sessions, which require the provision of necessary supportive factors to achieve the program’s goals.