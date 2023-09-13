Two lucky pets and an adult companion will be given a complimentary seat on the charter worth $9,925

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: To celebrate the launch of its inaugural Dubai to London flight, private jet firm K9 JETS is launching a competition that will see two lucky pet owners win a complimentary seat and space in the cabin for their canine companion.

The flight will depart from Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai, on 26th September and fly into Farnborough, UK, with tickets available to purchase for $9,925. The new Dubai – London route will see regular flights take place throughout 2023 and 2024 from December across January, April, July, and September which are available to book now with further dates set to be announced.

To enter the competition, pet owners are asked to post a video introducing the Dubai-based dog they would like to take on this once-in-a-lifetime journey to their Instagram or Facebook page, explaining why their pup deserves a seat on the coveted flight and tag @K9JETS in the video. More details about the competition can be found on the K9 JETS Instagram and Facebook pages, including information about the mandatory rabies vaccine.

With K9 JET's new offering, Dubai residents can travel in a luxury, stress-free way with their pets. "Relocation can be a difficult and logistical challenge for pet owners. With many expatriates living in the Emirate, it's a process that most residents go through when they decide to leave," explains Adam Golder, Co-Founder of K9 JETS. "We are delighted to offer Dubai pet owners the opportunity to fly privately with their pets and assure them of personalised care, enhanced safety measures and amenities tailored to the unique needs of themselves and their pets."

K9 JETS flies to international destinations, including Paris, London, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Lisbon. The Dubai-London flight on 26th September will be the inaugural journey from Dubai, with further Dubai flights planned for Q4 2023 and expansion farther East to Asia, Australia and beyond in 2024.

Per UK government guidelines, all passengers travelling on the flight will be asked to provide the relevant medical certification for their pets. Pups must be leashed at all times but can sit on the owner's lap or in the cabin. For a truly stress-free experience, check-in will take place at a deluxe private terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, complete with a welcome team and grassy area for pets to relax and enjoy before boarding the flight to their new home.

K9 JETS was founded by husband-and-wife Kirsty and Adam Golder in 2022 after their sister company, G6 Aviation, received an unusual request for a flight from London to New Jersey for ten passengers and ten dogs.

The competition will run until 20th September, with the lucky winner being announced on the @K9JETS Instagram page on 21st September.

For more information please visit: www.K9JETS.com, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

About K9 JETS

K9 JETS is a public charter operator. It was first established in 2022 by founders Kirsty and Adam Golder in 2022. To date, they have flown over 220 pets and 200 passengers. The company has its sights set on expansion with new routes planned in Asia and Australia in 2024.

All flights are operated by a licensed U.S. air carrier.

Farnborough, UK to Al Maktoum International, Dubai

25th September (sold out), 18th December, 5th January, 14th April, 21st July, 29th September

Al Maktoum International, Dubai to Farnborough, UK

26th September, 19th December, 6th January, 15th April, 22nd July, 30th September