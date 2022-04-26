Bloomfield, NJ: Comodo Security Solutions, a leading provider of endpoint protection, today announced that they have partnered with Distilogix Distribution to boost presence and better support enterprise customers in the Middle East, Africa, and the Eastern European region. Both companies are laser focused on assisting companies in moving to a modern and fullproof approach to protect themselves from cyberattacks and security breaches.

Comodo’s Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP) is the only solution that prevents 100% of ransomware and other malware before any damage is done. Because endpoints are the entry way for nearly all malware attacks, Comodo AEP utilizes a patented virtual isolation capability that confines unknown files and code in a protective container until it is determined to be 100% safe. Comodo AEP is the only endpoint security solution that applies the Zero Trust principle of ‘Never Trust; Always Verify’.

“The costs of just one successful cybersecurity breach are becoming astronomical and potentially devastating particularly for small and medium-sized businesses,” said Ezra Correa, Vice President of Global Markets at Comodo Security Solutions. “We’re excited to partner with Distilogix and extend our reach to provide a comprehensive solution for endpoint protection to our customers in the Middle East, Africa, and the Eastern European region.”

“We are very happy to be entering into this partnership,” said Mohd Elayyan- CEO and Chief Security Officer at Distilogix. “Traditional vendors are simply not cut for the modern cyberattacks that we are witnessing day in and day out. The region is in dire need of a solution that is 100% effective and proven to protect against these threats. Together with Comodo, Distilogix plans to make the Comodo suite of cybersecurity solutions known and readily available, as well as putting Comodo in our elite partner ecosystem to ensure customer support is top notch.”

About Comodo

Headquartered in Bloomfield, NJ, Comodo’s mission is to help customers avoid breaches with groundbreaking isolation technology that fully neutralizes ransomware, zero-day malware, and cyber-attacks that other security providers can’t do. We deliver active breach prevention with patented auto containment technology. Our Unified Endpoint integrates this technology with critical components like our highly rated advanced endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, and endpoint management to offer a single cloud-accessible Active Breach Protection solution. Comodo’s SOC-as-a-Service team makes the solution a frictionless, high-security implementation. For more information, visit https://www.comodo.com/.

About Distilogix

Based out of Dubai, UAE, Distilogix is a true Value Added Distributor (VAD) focused on the development of software technologies in the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe. Distilogix is deeply focused on technologies that secure IT infrastructures, cloud and applications, not only by preventing and detecting breaches, but also, by validating their security controls and posture.

