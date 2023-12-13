United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Set to open its doors in January – on the beachfront of the stunning Jumeirah Mina A’Salam – Cala Vista promises to bring a laidback yet vibrant Italian experience with a lively day to night ambiance for the city’s most discerning crowd.

Perfect to while away the best parts of the day, from long lazy lunches to the daily aperitivo ritual and relaxed intimate dinners, the brand-new concept will whisk guests away to the picturesque and charming Italian south coast.

Set among olives trees with mesmerising views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, the stunning space reflects a tranquil chic style with a well-thought-out rustic design concept, perfect for dining no matter the occasion.

At the helm, with over 14 years of culinary experience, is Head Chef Luca Crostelli, son of Jumeirah Al Qasr’s very own award-winning Chef Beatrice Segoni of Pierchic. Luca grew up in a family-owned restaurant inspired by his mother and grandmother. From sneakily eating pieces of fresh pasta rolled by his grandmother when she wasn’t looking, to shadowing his mother around the kitchen, he developed a deep passion for the culinary arts from a young age. With a commitment to preserving culinary traditions, he aims to stay grounded in his Italian heritage, ensuring that every bite has guests craving for more.

Serving up a mix of hearty and traditional Italian dishes, showcasing a symphony of flavours designed for sharing, the menu takes guests on a gastronomic journey for the senses. Italian comfort food is the order of the day with homemade speciality pasta, delicious grills, wood-fired pizza, and decadent desserts – including the showstopping signature Tiramisu, prepared fresh at the table and guaranteed to be the best in the city.

Signature dishes are matched with a list of alluring seaside cocktails including the legendary house Negroni, refreshing homemade spritz and an extensive wine list starring Italian grape varieties.

Whether you’re looking for a dreamy afternoon paradise to soak up the sun or a charming spot to watch the every-changing colours of the horizon, Cala Vista is set to become one of the most sought-after venues in the city.

For more information, please visit www.jumeirah.com/minaasalam or call 800 323 232.

Additionally, members of Jumeirah Group’s leading rewards programme, Jumeirah One, can enjoy all the festive offerings with their points, as well as other dining experiences available, when staying or dining at Jumeirah Hotel & Resorts™ and unlock coveted benefits. Whether it's a glamorous suite escape, romantic dinner for two, a luxury chauffeur car ride or purchasing the perfect birthday gift, all of it is possible with Jumeirah One points. For details on Jumeirah One visit jumeirah-one.com.

In the meantime, stay connected via our social media channels and don’t forget to tag us in your posts: #TasteofJumeirah | #TimeExceptionallyWellSpent.

Instagram:

@calavistadubai

@jumeirahminaasalam

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 26 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The group boasts some of the most prestigious and captivating properties in the world, from the iconic flagship hotel and timeless pinnacle of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lavish Arabian palaces across Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island and art-inspired dolce vita on the island of Capri. Whether a modern twist on a British classic in the heart of Knightsbridge at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, or a futuristic setting at Jumeirah Nanjing, Jumeirah’s name is synonymous with service excellence, crafting exceptional experiences for everyone who walks through its doors.

Beyond its properties and resorts, Jumeirah Group is also dedicated to destination dining experiences, combining the most authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings to create those unforgettable moments worth sharing. With over 85 restaurants across its portfolio, Jumeirah Group’s award-winning homegrown concepts including Sal, KAYTO, Shimmers, Al Mare, Pierchic and French Riviera, enjoy an enviable reputation for culinary excellence, with nine featuring in the Gault&Millau UAE 2023 guide. The group also has three Michelin starred restaurants – Shang High, L’Olivo and Al Muntaha.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues remains Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority and as such, the group has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels and strictly adheres to each market’s respective government directives.

www.jumeirah.com

For more information, please contact:

Joanne Taylor | Senior Director – F&B Marketing

joanne.taylor@jumeirah.com