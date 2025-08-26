Dubai, UAE – COLABB, a Dubai-based commercial real estate investment and creative development firm, today announced its official launch. COLABB is an interdisciplinary real estate platform that combines investment, interior design, and digital strategy under one umbrella.

COLABB helps private and institutional investors acquire high-potential and future-defining commercial and hospitality properties by integrating acquisition, design, and execution.

The firm follows an integrative approach to real estate where each area complements the others: investment decisions are followed by creative strategy and visual storytelling, while renovation and repositioning increase the value of assets and projects. COLABB is led by founder Olga Sukhanova who brings over 15 years of commercial real estate experience. Prior to founding COLABB, Sukhanova executed deals totaling over $300 million in the Moscow City project – Russia’s largest business district.

Traditional commercial real estate often leaves investors having to navigate and manage multiple vendors and contractors. This can lead to coordination issues, delays, and less than ideal processes and outcomes. COLABB’s approach integrates the process for investors.

When a private or institutional investor approaches COLABB, they work with a single team that handles everything from market analysis to property sourcing and selection, financial and legal support, and deal execution. For clients needing operational office spaces, the team handles property matching, lease terms, approvals, and contracts. After purchase or development, COLABB handles long-term management, operations, and tenant relations.

The firm operates through three integrated divisions: Invest, Interior, and Digital. This setup ensures that clients receive coordinated consulting services across all aspects of commercial real estate development, from the first acquisition to the final positioning and marketing.

The firm also assists with project consulting, bringing in architects, contractors, and partners from the beginning of the project phase. COLABB is more than just square footage and transactions - cultural impact is equally important to every project.

Olga Sukhanova, Founder of COLABB, commented: "We are entering a new era in the UAE market where the focus will shift from scale, speed, and brand names to meaning, aesthetics, and depth. Investors and developers will increasingly seek projects with cultural and emotional resonance where culture, investment, and design work in synergy.”

Sukhanova continued: "COLABB was born from a desire to build with purpose and connect culture with capital. We want to go beyond transactions and create a platform where real estate, design, investment thinking, and creativity converge to deliver lasting value. We approach every project not as a product, but as a strategic and emotional experience.”

About COLABB

Founded in 2024, COLABB is a commercial real estate investment and creative development firm that helps private and institutional investors acquire high-potential commercial and hospitality properties. Based in Dubai, COLABB integrates acquisition, design, and execution. The firm aligns investors, architects, contractors, and management from the start to ensure each project functions as a cohesive system that focuses on design, financial performance, and cultural relevance. COLABB is led by founder Olga Sukhanova who brings over 15 years of commercial real estate experience. The firm operates through three integrated divisions: Invest, Interior, and Digital. Prior to founding COLABB, Sukhanova executed deals totaling over $300 million in the Moscow City project – Russia’s largest business district.

For more information, please visit the website: www.colabb.ae

COLABB Invest

As the investment arm of COLABB, COLABB Invest serves as a strategic partner in commercial real estate development across Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), focusing on spaces that combine business value and creative identity. The division helps investors acquire the right commercial real estate through strategic asset selection, deal execution, project management, and the creation of flexible rental products. COLABB Invest also operates serviced offices. Recent results for the office concept CODE include rental yields of 16.3% annually and capital appreciation of 63.5% over 18 months, establishing the firm as a serious player in the UAE's market.

COLABB Interior

The design division, COLABB Interior, designs, renovates, and builds interiors for villas, hotels, and premium office spaces from initial concept to final delivery across the UAE. Rooted in Italian design tradition, COLABB Interior partners with Italian manufacturers and provides full-scope, personalized solutions for each project. The portfolio includes 80 completed projects with clients including DAMAC, SLS Hotel, Al Ain Mosque, and private villas in Jumeirah Golf Estates and Saadiyat Island.

COLABB Digital

COLABB Digital, the creative agency arm of COLABB, develops immersive performances that merge art and technology through light projections, multisensory experiences, and music. The agency designs digital presentations, concepts, and marketing materials that integrate numbers, strategy, and creative storytelling. The agency's track record includes CAMERA, an immersive theatre in Moscow, and participation in Qatar Web Summit 2024.

For more information, please visit the website: www.colabb.digital

COLABB Hospitality

COLABB Hospitality develops experiential hospitality projects that combine personalized, immersive guest experiences with commercial viability. Currently, the division is developing its first milestone project – a tech-driven hotel concept that showcases COLABB’s integrated approach to real estate, architectural design, and experiential technology.