DUBAI, The United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- CoinW, a leading global digital asset exchange, has kicked off its global tour to celebrate its 6th anniversary. The tour coincides with the Future Blockchain Summit, bringing together tens of thousands of blockchain enthusiasts and industry professionals in Dubai. At the same time, the Gitex Global event is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center, with CoinW participating as a registered sponsor.

The overall theme of the Gitex exhibition revolves around artificial intelligence and robotics, showcasing breakthroughs in smart devices, cybersecurity, mobility, and sustainability by multinational tech giants and innovative startups.

The highlight of the summit was the CoinW Skypool Party held at Aura Skypool Lounge on October 18th, attended by local regulatory bodies like VARA, DMCC, and CoinW partners. The MENA region (Middle East and North Africa) is considered the fastest-growing region in terms of global digital asset user growth. Over the past year, CoinW has been actively expanding its presence in the Middle East and North Africa market. In June, CoinW received preliminary approval from the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), allowing it to conduct regional marketing operations in Dubai under the newly established regulatory framework.

This also marks Dubai as the first stop of CoinW's 6th anniversary global tour. Throughout the two-month celebration, CoinW will physically reach out to its diverse global user base, including Africa, Australia, Europe, South America, and Asia.

Meanwhile, CoinW is also offering a $1 million reward for new users to promote wider adoption of digital assets. During a roundtable forum at the Future Blockchain Summit, CoinW's Chief Media Officer emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between institutional investors and ordinary users. Institutional investors are known for their research-driven approach, while ordinary users often react later to news and trends. To address this, CoinW has been launching extensive educational products and applications, including online communities, video and article tutorials, and the aforementioned $1 million reward for new users. Education is crucial for CoinW as they aim to build a community based on a solid foundation rather than hollow speculation.

As part of its 6th anniversary celebration, CoinW will also host live broadcasts, contract trading challenges, blind box activities, and copy trading events. The global tour will ultimately return to Dubai for a celebratory event.

