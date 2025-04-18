Dubai, UAE – COCO Restaurant & Lounge, a trailblazing concept from NazCorp, officially opened with an ultra-exclusive, star-studded launch in Downtown Dubai unveiling its show-stopping 360-degree panoramic glass terrace overlooking the iconic Burj Khalifa. With a botanical-themed decor reminiscent of the stunning Hanging Gardens of Babylon, COCO draws inspiration from its rich heritage in London.

The London-born dining destination made an impeccable first impression as over 600 VIP guests, celebrities, influencers, and media personalities gathered for the grand reveal. The evening was a sensory spectacle from start to finish, featuring live harpists, stilt walkers, interactive DJ & live music performances, dazzling mirror dancers, and a captivating fire show.

Among the notable attendees were social heavyweights like Joseph Alayoubi, Jumana Abdu Rahman, Tam Khan, Zeus, and cricketers like Chirag Suri and Anshh Taandon, alongside rare appearances by Andrew and Tristan Tate. Influencers like Andreas Koundourakis, Nadir Bin Nasir and Marcel and media elites added flair to the VIP guest list.

Upon arrival, guests were treated to fresh fruit platters, premium fruit champagne, olives, and fine cheeses, all while soothing harp melodies filled the air. The immersive atmosphere continued inside, where COCO’s multifaceted zones came to life:

The Dome Room: Highlighted by the stunning Winged Victory sculpture, this space offers elevated fine dining perfect for friends, families, and romantic dinners.

The Green Room: A private, intimate setting ideal for business meetings.

The Red Room: Featuring plush lounge seating and a vibrant Redemption Bar serving signature non-alcoholic cocktails like All Eyes on Me and Arabian Dreams.

The 360-degree panoramic Glass Terrace: An alfresco haven with unparalleled views of Burj Khalifa.

At the helm of COCO’s culinary excellence are two global heavyweights: MasterChef Maurizio, renowned for his judging role on MasterChef Indonesia, and Executive Chef Raheman, who infuses international finesse into each dish. Guests indulged in theatrical live steak presentations featuring Wagyu and Tomahawk cuts, alongside a lavish buffet showcasing international delights from Beetroot Carpaccio and Rainbow Sushi to Kunafa fresh off the live station. Signature dishes such as COCO Dynamite Shrimp, Miso Glazed Black Cod, and the indulgent 24K Tomahawk quickly became favorites of the night.

“Bringing COCO to Dubai has been a dream in the making. Our vision was always clear to offer an immersive experience that harmonizes international cuisine, theatrical entertainment, and refined hospitality in one of the world’s most vibrant cities,” said Naz Choudhury, Founder of NazCorp & COCO. “Dubai is the global stage, and COCO is here to take our guests on a theatrical culinary journey.”

“We wanted the menu to reflect bold creativity and refined taste,” Executive Chef Raheman of COCO added. “Whether it’s our Rainbow Sushi or the fire-kissed Wagyu, each dish tells a story rich with flavor, precision, and global inspiration.”

“Our mission is to make COCO not just a restaurant, but a memory,” noted MasterChef Maurizio, Consulting Chef at COCO. “Every detail from the plating to the music is curated to surprise and delight.”

As the weekend unfolds, COCO seamlessly transforms into a vibrant late-night hotspot, featuring live entertainment from Thursday to Sunday and keeping the energy alive until 5 AM. With its enviable location directly across from The Dubai Mall, COCO Restaurant & Lounge is poised to become the go-to destination for discerning diners, especially families, with its non-alcoholic Redemption Bar, experience enthusiasts, and the city’s global jet-set.

For reservations, visit https://coco-restaurants.ae/reservation/ or contact +97144225211

For more information, head to their website: https://coco-restaurants.ae/

Media Contact:

Priya S

PRZSM Communications

Priya@przsm.com

+918240196169