Rabat : Cnexia, an affiliate of the leading Canadian telecommunication company Bell Canada operating as an outsourcing company, has recently been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Morocco for 2024. This acknowledges the company’s commitment towards fostering an environment and culture of respect, pride amongst its employees. According to the company results, 84% of the employees said it's a great workplace compared to 74% in a typical outsourcing company in Morocco. The employees were highly satisfied with their employment experience, specifically on aspects that are crucial for organization to excel: employee engagement, agility, engaging leadership and talent development.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Nawfal Jabri, CEO of Cnexia “It is with immense pride that I share the news of Cnexia’s certification as “Best Places to Work” in Morocco. This recognition highlights our commitment to an exceptional work environment and highlights the sustained efforts of our team. Congratulations to all members of the Cnexia team on this remarkable achievement. We are ready to take on new challenges and to positively continue our exceptional journey as a corporate citizen, keen to contribute to having a positive impact on its Customers, Employees and the Communities in which it serves.”

Nathalie Audet, VP People & Culture, commented “Receiving the “Best Places Tto Work” certification is a significant testimony to Cnexia’s constant commitment to the well-being of its employees. We are delighted that our people-centered approach is recognized, and this strengthens our determination to maintain an environment where everyone can thrive. We will continue to innovate in our HR practices to support professional development, diversity and inclusion within our organization."

Every year, the program partners with many organizations in Morocco, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

-Ends-

About the “Best Places to Work” Program

Best Places to Work is the most definitive ‘Employer of Choice’ certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyses a company’s attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors.

For more information, please visit https://www.bestplacestoworkfor.org