Doha, Qatar – Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) hosted the newly admitted students at Marhaba Tartans, an event where the students can learn more about the university as they make their decisions of where they will attend. CMU-Q is a Qatar Foundation partner university.

This was a record-breaking admission cycle, with a campus high of more than 3,000 students applying for admission. This year, the university has increased the seats available in the first-year class to 140, a 20% increase from the 2025 admission cycle.

Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, addressed the admitted students at the event: “Class of 2030, you are among a very select group, and I want to congratulate each and every one of you for earning admission to Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar. You have worked hard in high school, you have shown us that you are curious, driven and creative. Congratulations.”

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar offers five undergraduate degree programs: artificial intelligence, biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems. Students at the Qatar campus must meet the same admission requirements as those in Pittsburgh, and satisfy the identical degree requirements as their peers at the American campus. All degrees are conferred by Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, USA.

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For 125 years, Carnegie Mellon University has forged a path of innovation and collaboration. A private and top-ranked university, Carnegie Mellon looks beyond the traditional campus borders to have a transformative, global impact.

In 2004, CMU and Qatar Foundation began a partnership to bring this unique educational experience to the Middle East. Today, more than 450 students pursue undergraduate degrees in the growing fields of artificial intelligence, biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems.

As the CMU-Q alumni network grows, so does the impact of our graduates. They work at top organizations and innovative startups. They are researchers, creators, entrepreneurs, analysts and educators, and they are working to improve the world around them.