Abu Dhabi – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- CMMZE, a sustainable energy solutions company, proudly announces two significant milestones that mark a major advancement in its green energy initiatives. In collaboration with Ekofin, a leading innovator in waste-to-energy technology, CMMZE has entered into a strategic joint venture to develop a 5MW waste-to-energy hydrogen pilot station in Slovakia. Simultaneously, CMMZE has successfully completed the acquisition of a cutting-edge 5MW hydrogen pilot station for Abu Dhabi, further cementing its commitment to revolutionizing the energy landscape with clean and renewable solutions.

Joint Venture with Ekofin in Slovakia

The partnership with Ekofin aims to leverage Ekofin's expertise in waste-to-energy conversion and CMMZE's leadership in hydrogen technology. Together, they will develop and deploy a 5MW waste-to-energy hydrogen pilot station in Slovakia. This innovative project is set to transform waste materials into clean hydrogen fuel, representing a powerful synergy between the two companies.

"This joint venture represents a powerful synergy between CMMZE and Ekofin, combining our strengths to drive forward the transition towards a more sustainable energy future," said Mr. Aldo Labia, founder of CMMZE. "By harnessing the potential of waste-to-energy technology and hydrogen production, we aim to create a cleaner and greener energy ecosystem that benefits both the environment and society."

"We are thrilled to partner with CMMZE in this transformative venture," added Mr. Miroslav Remeta, CEO of Ekofin. "By converting waste into valuable hydrogen fuel, we are not only addressing the challenge of waste management but also unlocking new opportunities for renewable energy generation."

The pilot station in Slovakia is slated to commence construction in Q1 2025, with operations expected to begin in Q3 2025. This flagship project will showcase the viability and scalability of sustainable energy solutions in Slovakia and beyond, driving the transition towards a circular economy and reducing carbon emissions.

Acquisition of Hydrogen Pilot Station in Abu Dhabi

In a parallel development, CMMZE has acquired a state-of-the-art 5MW hydrogen pilot station for Abu Dhabi. This facility, capable of generating an impressive 2000kg of hydrogen per day, underscores CMMZE's dedication to pioneering sustainable energy solutions. The hydrogen pilot station is scheduled for delivery and full operational deployment in Q4 2024.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of the 5MW hydrogen pilot station for Abu Dhabi," said Mr. Aldo Labia, Chairman of CMMZE. "This initiative underscores our dedication to pioneering sustainable energy solutions that not only meet the needs of today but also lay the groundwork for a cleaner, greener tomorrow."

By harnessing the power of hydrogen, CMMZE aims to position Abu Dhabi as a global leader in sustainable energy production and consumption. This acquisition is a pivotal step towards establishing an environmentally conscious and economically sustainable future in the region.

CMMZE’s dual initiatives in Slovakia and Abu Dhabi highlight the company’s strategic approach to advancing green energy solutions across different regions. Through innovative technologies and collaborative partnerships, CMMZE is committed to leading the charge towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for generations to come.