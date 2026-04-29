Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Cloudsdcs, a global enterprise cloud and cybersecurity specialist with over 20 years of experience, has announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia with support from AstroLabs, the Gulf’s premier business setup and growth platform.

The move reinforces Cloudsdcs’ regional commitment and positions the company to directly serve Saudi Arabia’s growing base of enterprises and government entities undergoing large-scale cloud transformation.

As a certified AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Cloudsdcs delivers end-to-end enterprise cloud transformation, spanning strategy, architecture, migration, and ongoing optimization. Its comprehensive service portfolio includes AI and Machine Learning, AWS Managed Services, media services, cloud migration, ONTAP on Cloud, and private cloud deployments via AWS Outposts, as well as advanced capabilities in satellite and 5G.

In Saudi Arabia, Cloudsdcs will focus on delivering cloud transformation programs for enterprises and government entities across priority sectors including finance, healthcare, and the public sector. The company’s local delivery model combines AWS-certified architecture, sovereign cloud deployments, and Zero Trust security frameworks, enabling organizations to meet Saudi data residency and compliance requirements while accelerating their move to the cloud. With sovereign cloud capabilities, Cloudsdcs ensures that critical workloads remain fully within the Kingdom’s borders – giving government entities and regulated industries the control, privacy, and compliance they require.

Beyond transformation, Cloudsdcs is committed to creating tangible business value and driving innovation through its AI and Machine Learning capabilities, helping Saudi organizations build intelligent, future-ready operations that align with the Kingdom’s ambitions as a global technology hub.

“Saudi Arabia is not just a growth market — it is a transformation opportunity,” said Erick Larrieux, CEO, Cloudsdcs. “Our mission is to bring real, measurable value to Saudi enterprises and government entities by combining world-class cloud expertise, sovereign cloud solutions, and a relentless focus on innovation. We are here to help Saudi organizations unlock the full potential of the cloud, build smarter operations, and drive meaningful progress toward Vision 2030.”

“Saudi Arabia’s cloud market is entering its next phase, where scale, regulatory alignment, and security are no longer differentiators but baseline requirements,” said Fouad Fattal, Vice President, Commercial at AstroLabs. “Cloudsdcs enters the market with strong credentials, including deep multi-cloud expertise and a security-first approach designed to drive greater cloud adoption while meeting the compliance needs of the Kingdom’s most critical sectors.”

The timing of Cloudsdcs’ expansion also speaks to the rising demand for cybersecurity capabilities, which is running in parallel with cloud adoption across the Kingdom. According to recent market reports, the public cloud services market is projected to reach $4 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual rate of 23%, with cloud computing expected to contribute over $1.7 billion to the Kingdom’s GDP by 2030.

This growth is underpinned by substantial government investment. Saudi Arabia has committed more than $15 billion toward data center infrastructure, targeting 1,300 MW of capacity by the end of the decade. Meanwhile, the newly launched Cloud Computing Special Economic Zone at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh is creating the infrastructure foundation to sustain long-term growth.

With its expansion into Saudi Arabia, Cloudsdcs brings a proven end-to-end delivery model to one of the region’s most ambitious markets – combining cloud expertise, sovereign capabilities, cybersecurity, and AI-driven innovation to help organizations transform with confidence and at scale.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Maaha Anwar - maaha@astrolabs.com

Cloudsdcs - media@cloudsdcs.com

About AstroLabs

AstroLabs is the leading business expansion platform in the Gulf, supporting high-growth companies to set up, operate, and achieve full market integration in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. With over a decade of experience and a network of 10,000+ decision-makers, we’ve helped 2,000+ companies successfully enter, scale, and embed themselves within the region’s fastest-growing economies. In partnership with government entities across Saudi Arabia and key global markets, we run strategic programs that accelerate market access, build foundational industries, and support regional visions like Saudi Vision 2030. For more information, visit www.astrolabs.com.

About Cloudsdcs

Cloudsdcs is a global enterprise cloud and cybersecurity specialist with over 20 years of experience, helping forward-thinking organizations modernize, secure, and scale through tailored cloud solutions. As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, the company operates across multi-cloud environments including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and VMware, delivering sovereign cloud and end-to-end transformation engagements for complex, regulated enterprises across the EMEA region.

With deep expertise spanning enterprise cloud architecture, AI/ML, Zero Trust security, and intelligent edge technologies, Cloudsdcs serves clients across finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and the public sector — embedding security, compliance, and governance at every stage of the journey. From strategy and architecture through to ongoing optimization and managed services, Cloudsdcs delivers measurable business value and drives innovation at scale.

The company maintains a strong EMEA footprint with local delivery across the UK, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. For more information, visit www.cloudsdcs.co