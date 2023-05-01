United Arab Emirates, Dubai – The hybrid data company Cloudera, along with its partners, will be hosting an event on the 18th of May 2023 at Museum of the Future, revolving around the ideology “Data Anywhere, Innovation Everywhere”. The data conference, Evolve, is set to take place in Dubai in partnership with AWS, IBM, Intel, Dell Technologies, Red Hat, Accenture, Evalueserve, Magnoos, PUE, Techvista, Alfanar Digital Solutions, BBI and IDC Solutions.

Evolve aims to inspire and encourage business leaders today by highlighting the power of data and analytics by spotlighting success stories from leading organisations, networking with data professionals, and connecting with business and technology leaders. The attendees at Evolve Dubai will also have the opportunity to hear from organisations that transformed their data strategy successfully to get the most out of their analytics–and learn how they can achieve the same.

The event helps the UAE meet its goal of becoming a more strategic and data-driven country as part of its Digital Strategy 2025 by encouraging businesses to leverage the power of data and analytics.

The event expects to highlight significant industry trends, provide networking opportunities, and break out sessions while sharing plenty of industry insights through keynote speakers. The speakers at the event include Naveed Memon (Vice President Enterprise Data & Analytics Solutions, Emirates, former Gartner analyst Merv Adrian (Founder and Principal Analyst at IT Market Strategy), Mostafa Zafer (Vice President, Data & AI and Automation, IBM), Samer Mahmoud (Senior Manager, AWS), and Sudhir Menon (Chief Product Officer, Cloudera).

In addition to the keynote speeches, the event will include three breakout sessions highlighting the latest innovative data use cases:

Modern Architecture – Involving consumer stories about architecture and cutting-edge technologies driving measurable outcomes. This session’s topics will include design, cloud, hybrid data, data mesh, data lifecycle, data fabric, ML/analytics at edge, IoT, managing risk, governance and security.

– Involving consumer stories about architecture and cutting-edge technologies driving measurable outcomes. This session’s topics will include design, cloud, hybrid data, data mesh, data lifecycle, data fabric, ML/analytics at edge, IoT, managing risk, governance and security. Transformation – Attendees will hear customer stories on big and small transformation projects, from business processes to entire industries. Topics will include data and analytics success stories, ML/AI innovations, actionable best practices, and inspirational ideas.

Discovery Labs – Experience the ‘art of the possible’ with Cloudera Data Platform and Cloudera partner solutions. This will be a hands-on, immersive experience where delegates can participate in guided tours and trial the latest products. These sessions will highlight how companies use data architecture and technology to drive measurable outcomes and use cloud services to deliver change.

“Evolve is a unique, in-person event to inspire data and analytics leaders to discuss the future of enterprise data strategy. Designed to give exclusive access to best-in-class approaches and ideas, it’s an unparalleled opportunity to learn from data professionals, industry thought-leaders and technical innovators,” said Ahmad Shakora, Group Vice President, Emerging Markets at Cloudera.

Cloudera is organising Evolve as a global event series in addition to the quarterly ‘Cloudera Now’ virtual events, in which IT and data practitioners gain new skills and knowledge through comprehensive demos, customer use cases, and interactive Q&As.

For more information about Evolve Dubai, head over to their website.

