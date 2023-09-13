Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cloud Box Technologies (CBT), a specialized IT services provider, has announced the launch of its cutting-edge Security Operations Center (SOC) in Dubai. The SOC, implemented by RA Technologies, a subsidiary of CBT, is primarily built to cater to local customer requirements. It is equipped with the latest technology tools to enable 24/7/365 threat monitoring, detection, and targeted response support, ensuring rapid identification and containment of security incidents. The SOC is also fully compliant with regulatory standards.

The role of RA Technologies is to offer expertise to safeguard customer networks against potential security breaches. The SOC utilises cutting-edge tools and technologies to detect any alterations in cyber threats and promptly respond with appropriate countermeasures.

The Security Operations Center (SOC) is capable to provide uninterrupted 24/7 surveillance for networks and IT infrastructure. Furthermore, it leverages internal threat intelligence knowledge base and also uses external data from partners and regulators to promptly detect, identify, investigate, and analyse cyber threats in real-time. Cybersecurity extends beyond risk management, and encompasses strategic aspects that influences product capability, organisational effectiveness, and customer relationships, based on unique customer requirements.

Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director of Cloud Box Technologies said “As businesses are becoming increasingly connected, digital transformation of enterprises is inevitable. Leveraging our expertise in understanding customer’s business, we are uniquely positioned to develop a comprehensive strategy, establish effective leadership, communicate a clear plan to management, and prepare the organisation to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.”

“In recent times, there has been a substantial global investment in digital infrastructure. It is imperative to safeguard these investments from potential threats, and this is where a SOC plays a crucial role. We assess risks thereby enhance resilience which subsequently enhances the customer’s security posture and facilitates efficient and heightened security capabilities.” Kaippada added.

With the implementation of the new SOC, Cloud Box technologies is now capable of assisting their clients in formulating a comprehensive cyber strategy that encompasses the dimensions of risk, business, and culture. This will prove to be a valuable asset in their endeavours towards digitisation, as it will enable them to establish a secure environment.

Biju Unni, Vice President at Cloud Box Technologies said, “Our team at RA Technologies has a thorough understanding of the security implications, and strives to pre-empt potential threats and actual attacks. This approach helps clients in mitigating potential hazards and staying ahead of the security curve. Our proficiency in SOC dynamics, local intricacies, regulatory requirements, and the latest technologies enables our Security Operations Center to provide end-to-end assistance at every step.”

Cloud Box Technologies’ customers will have the advantage of unprecedented security with the newest state-of-the-art SOC. It provides continuous protection with 24/7 monitoring, real-time security intelligence to effectively identify and mitigate cyber threats, comprehensive risk management to quickly detect and respond to potential issues, and threat prevention powered by deep understanding of the threat landscape. CBT’s proactive incident response strategies can help identify weaknesses within the customer network.

Apart from staying ahead of cyber threats and damages, the SOC will also bring a curb on expenses associated with security breaches, help provide customers with frequent compliance reports, and aid in regulatory compliance with laws like HIPPA and GDPR.

About Cloud Box Technologies

Cloud Box Technologies is a premier IT services specialist in the Middle East having its headquarters in Dubai, UAE. The company specializes in IT Infrastructure Consultancy, Cloud, Network Security Systems Integration and Professional Services. CBT offers integration of IT technologies to deliver business value to its customers. The company’s goal is to consistently deliver exceptional and cost-effective services to its customers and to be their single source for information, hardware, software and professional services. CBT has also made investments in Network Operation Centres (NOC) in Dubai and India as a part of its managed services. Its team consists of highly qualified and certified professionals.

For further information, please visit http://cloudboxtechnologies.com