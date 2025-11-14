Cell C Business and Huawei Cloud have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration on cloud computing, digital infrastructure, and industry-specific technology solutions aimed at accelerating South Africa’s digital transformation.

The agreement, announced at AfricaCom 2025, extends a 20-year relationship between the two organisations beyond mobile connectivity into cloud and enterprise innovation.

The renewed partnership focuses on delivering integrated solutions for key sectors such as healthcare, education, and government digitisation.

Expanding collaboration in enterprise and cloud services

The partnership combines Cell C’s enterprise network reach with Huawei’s global expertise in cloud and ICT infrastructure.

Together, the companies plan to deploy solutions that improve service delivery, support remote healthcare, and enhance workflow automation for public and private sector clients.

Two of the first solutions to be rolled out under the partnership include:



- TechNov8 M-Health: a mobile health platform designed to support government healthcare programmes and improve access for remote communities.

- Xcallibre Digital Workflow Solutions: an enterprise-grade automation suite that helps streamline operations and boost productivity in business and government environments.

Locally hosted and supported infrastructure

Huawei’s cloud architecture, supported by three data centres in South Africa, will host the new services, ensuring data sovereignty and compliance with local standards.

The infrastructure provides high-performance and scalable capacity for industries adopting digital and AI-driven tools.

Supporting national digital goals

The partnership aligns with South Africa’s National Development Plan by promoting digital inclusion and local innovation through enterprise technology.

Both companies say the collaboration will contribute to broader economic growth by equipping businesses and government institutions with cloud-enabled tools to modernise operations.

Chris Lazarus, chief officer for sales, distribution and regions at Cell C, said the agreement reflects Cell C’s move to expand beyond connectivity.

“Together with Huawei, we’re developing solutions that can have a tangible impact on sectors like healthcare, education and enterprise operations,” he said.

Huawei Cloud South Africa managing director, Steven Chen, added that the partnership strengthens local capability.

“Our collaboration with Cell C Business combines Huawei’s enterprise infrastructure with Cell C’s local insight to accelerate digital transformation that benefits industries and communities alike,” he said.

