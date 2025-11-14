Ras Al Khaimah, UAE–Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences, developed by ELEVATE in partnership with Ennismore, is now open for private sales and expressions of interest.

This marks the first opportunity for buyers to secure a home in Ras Al Khaimah’s most awaited branded beachfront residence ahead of its highly anticipated grand unveiling on 26 November 2025 at The Royal Atlantis.

Positioned on the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island, the project redefines beachfront living through a fusion of bold architecture, artful interiors, and an extraordinary suite of lifestyle amenities, all delivered with the sophistication of five-star hospitality. Designed by Gensler and Bergman Design House, and powered by Ennismore, the world’s leading lifestyle hospitality group, the Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences brings the brand’s vibrant creativity and cultural energy to the UAE’s fastest-growing lifestyle and entertainment destination.

“Al Marjan Island is becoming one of the world’s most extraordinary lifestyle destinations, and Mondrian will be its ultimate residential address,” said Zeeshaan Shah, Founder of ELEVATE. “We have meticulously crafted every element of this development, from architecture and interiors to the curated selection of amenities. Mondrian Al Marjan is more than just an address; it represents a new philosophy of living, where home becomes the cornerstone of an elevated lifestyle.”

Al Marjan Island’s Ultimate Residential Address

Set against sweeping sea views, the development features 343 residences across three signature collections:

The Residences - 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, from AED 2.55 million.



The Front Row Collection - 3- and 4-bedroom beachfront townhouses opening directly onto white sand, from AED 8.54 million.



The Sky Collection - Duplex and triplex sky villas with double-height ceilings, private pools, and panoramic ocean views, from AED 8.53 million.

The crown jewel of the development is a 9500 sq.ft. sky villa, priced around AED 40 million, commands the tower’s most coveted position.



A flexible 60:40 payment plan (during construction / on handover in Q4 2028) enhances accessibility for discerning global buyers.

The Mondrian Lifestyle

Residents will enjoy over 60,000 sq.ft. of amenities, including:

Mondrian Sky Club – bar & lounge, boardroom, library, and sunset terrace

Beachfront & Sky Pools, rooftop padel court, fitness centre, yoga and recovery zones

Fi’lia Beach – the region’s first female-led Italian dining concept

Kids’ & Teens’ Clubs, private concierge, valet, maintenance, and cultural programming

Homeowners also gain Accor Platinum Status, unlocking elite privileges across 5,600 hotels worldwide, including upgrades, exclusive rates, and VIP travel concierge services.

“Mondrian is about a lifestyle that sparks imagination,” said Louis Abboud, Regional Head of Lifestyle Collective IMEAT at Ennismore. “Here, design, art, cuisine, and community converge to create a destination that is expressive, soulful, and deeply connected to the sea.”

Al Marjan Island: The New Luxury Frontier

With its pristine beaches, landmark resorts, and growing investment appeal, Al Marjan Island has become one of the region’s most desirable island destinations. Property demand has surged double digits year-on-year, fueled by global investors drawn to its evolving hospitality, leisure, and cultural infrastructure.

Limited residences are now available for private registration through ELEVATE’s private client network, partner brokerage houses, or www.liveelevated.com.

This early-access phase precedes the global unveiling later this year.

ABOUT ELEVATE

At ELEVATE, we create more than homes - we design environments that reflect an enlightened way of being. For those who understand that success is a lifestyle and seek harmony between mind, body, and soul, our spaces are designed to support intentional living and meaningful connections.

ABOUT ONE GROUP

One Group is a global real estate investment and development firm with a transaction record exceeding $2.5 billion. Its portfolio includes industry-leading subsidiaries such as One Homes, One Investments, and One Capital, with a specialization in high-value, design-forward developments in the UK and international markets.

Website: www.liveelevated.com