Abu Dhabi, UAE – Partanna Oasis [Ltd.], an Abu Dhabi-based climate technology company, has signed the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration (ADSFD), run by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Signing of the Declaration is a demonstration of Partanna’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s drive to create a green economy as the company establishes and grows its regional operations from Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration was launched in 2019 with support from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, The Central Bank of The UAE and The Securities and Commodities Authority. The Declaration seeks to unite public and private sector entities under a common goal: integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into financial markets.

Partanna Oasis, part of Partanna Global, Inc., joins a growing network of globally renowned financial companies, government institutions and climate technology organizations committed to furthering the UAE’s sustainability footprint and ensuring the longevity of the emirates’ economy.

Partanna’s innovative carbon-negative building materials, which actively remove carbon from the atmosphere, makes it a natural fit for the principles of the Declaration. The Declaration's objectives include developing frameworks for green investments, encouraging educational opportunities on sustainability, and facilitating collaboration between industry and government. Partanna’s signature marks a pivotal step toward deeper involvement in regional sustainability initiatives.

Partanna Oasis is planning to establish production facilities in Abu Dhabi, to manufacture its carbon negative cement and concrete products, serving the thriving construction market in the UAE and empowering partners to decarbonize. Portland cement, widely used across the Gulf region, is responsible for 9% of global CO2 emissions. Partanna’s innovative technology transforms developments into vital carbon removal assets.

Speaking after signing the Declaration, Rick Fox, Co-Founder and CEO of Partanna, said:

"At COP28 last year, the UAE showed its determination to lead a private and public sector transition to decarbonization through breakthrough technology. Our decision to register our Abu Dhabi headquartered business, Partanna Oasis, is a signal that the climate technology industry is now responding to the UAE’s leadership.

“With our revolutionary material science and technology, we are excited to support the government and declaration partners to create a green economy and change the way the world builds, from Abu Dhabi.”

About Partanna

Partanna Global, Inc. is an advanced materials company revolutionizing the construction industry through its development of sustainable building materials. Co-founded by NBA champion Rick Fox, Partanna emerged in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas with a core mission to change the way the world builds.

Partanna has developed a sustainable alternative to Portland cement that eliminates the need for the energy-intensive clinkering process. This innovative solution permanently removes CO₂ from the atmosphere, making it carbon negative and environmentally beneficial – unlike traditional Portland cement which accounts for 9% of global CO₂ emissions.

Partanna's vision extends beyond concrete. The company is committed to discovering new advanced materials that delink development from pollution. By leveraging emerging technologies, Partanna aims to remove 1 billion tons of CO₂ by 2050.

The company has a global presence with subsidiaries in The Bahamas, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Another subsidiary, Partanna Ocean, Ltd., protects coastal communities and heals our oceans through various applications of Partanna’s binder technology.