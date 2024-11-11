The surgery marks the first in the Cleveland Clinic global network which has pioneered many innovations in robotic surgery internationally

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: For the first time in the Cleveland Clinic global network, a robotic mastectomy has been performed, with the procedure completed at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group. Having successfully introduced robotic mastectomy in the UAE, breast cancer patients in the region now have a groundbreaking and minimally invasive new surgical option reducing the burden of the disease.

A mastectomy is the surgical removal of breast tissue to treat breast cancer, which traditionally requires larger chest incisions, leading to visible scarring, loss of sensation, and longer recovery period. In contrast, robotic mastectomy uses precise robotic technology to make a small incision under the armpit, preserving nerves and their function around the breast, while allowing for tissue removal and reconstruction in a single procedure.

Dr. George Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said: "The introduction of robotic mastectomy at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi represents a transformative step in breast cancer care. By introducing this groundbreaking procedure, which is also the first across the Cleveland Clinic network, we are providing patients with more precise, minimally invasive options that not only reduce recovery time but also preserve the quality of life. Robotics has proven to be a game-changer in surgical care, and we are proud to be pioneering these advancements in the UAE, ensuring that our patients receive the most advanced treatments available today.”

Led by Dr. Ahmad Matalkah, staff physician at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Breast Surgery Program, the surgery utilized the Da Vinci single-port robotic system, transforming the patient experience with less invasiveness and faster recovery. The innovation underscores Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s leadership in robotic surgery and its commitment to advancing healthcare technology in the region.

Shedding light on the advancement, Dr. Ahmad Matalkah said: “Robotic breast surgery has been gaining momentum worldwide due to its precision, minimize scarring, and faster recovery times and can be offered to selected patients with breast cancer or risk reducing mastectomy in patients with genetic mutations. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is now the first in the UAE and the region to bring this pioneering technique to breast cancer patients. The robotic system enhances the surgeon’s vision and control, allowing more precise movements during surgery. This precision reduces the chances of complications during the surgery including bleeding and skin damage. By minimizing the physical scars and reducing recovery time, we aim to help patients heal faster and with greater confidence.”

Explaining the reconstruction process, Dr. Tibor G Kovacs, Staff Physician, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Breast Surgery Program, added: “Robotic mastectomy allows patients to restore their breast shapes with the help of an implant-based breast reconstruction, providing both physical and emotional benefits. The nipple-sparing mastectomy and the immediate implant-based breast reconstruction is done using state-of-the-art robotic technology, which allows for very precise surgery, helping patients return to their daily life quickly and with minimal side effects.”

As the procedure is still very new across the world, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s team of surgeons underwent extensive training under the guidance of renowned robotic surgeons from leading experts worldwide.

While robotic mastectomy offers numerous benefits, Dr. Matalkah emphasized that not all patients are suitable candidates for the procedure. "Eligibility for robotic mastectomy depends on factors such as tumor size, body size, location, and overall patient health. Our team carefully evaluates each case to determine the best approach for the patient’s individual needs," he added.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has established itself as a leader in robotic surgery, offering cutting-edge procedures across a range of specialties. From transplants to complex cardiac surgeries, the hospital has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible with robotic-assisted procedures. The introduction of robotic mastectomy further highlights its commitment to advancing healthcare technology in the UAE and is always at the forefront of integrating technology with clinical expertise to deliver world-class care.

