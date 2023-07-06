Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi explores the application of genome-based research in recent diagnostic studies around obesity and breast cancer

The diagnostic studies led by the multidisciplinary research department address major regional diseases and improve overall population health

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, an M42 company, is setting the benchmark for research by leading groundbreaking observational and interventional studies focused on diagnosis, prevention and therapeutics. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s research department, comprising a specialized multidisciplinary research team, has developed several studies that are aimed at reducing the impact of major diseases on community health. The department has over 200 active research studies, out of which 60 were initiated in 2022. The studies on critical topics relating to digestive diseases, neurological and heart ailments, among others, are sometimes undertaken in partnership with various other local and regional institutions.

In line with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s drive to improve the overall healthcare of the UAE’s population, the hospital aims to leverage this research as part of its wider efforts to advance treatment options in the UAE and the GCC region in collaboration with other partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.

Three studies are currently underway that target liver health, breast cancer and obesity. All three studies are dedicated to the Emirati population and use a genome-based approach, which is focused on genome or DNA data. Through this method, findings can be compared and validated to accelerate the development of new treatments and personalized healthcare options for these medical conditions. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi urges the public to ensure the success of such endeavors by registering as participants in future clinical trials.

Dr. Sawsan Abdel-Razig, Chief Academic Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “Our mission at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is to deliver world-class care to the UAE community and wider region. Together with our multidisciplinary team, our research department is collaborating with universities and other strategic partners to advance healthcare in the community. Through our wider education and research efforts, we are investing in the next generation of clinical caregivers and healthcare leaders to develop new treatments, advanced diagnostics, and preventive care options that will benefit the UAE population for years to come.”

The first of the three studies is taking place in collaboration with Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, another an M42 Company, and is the first prospective metabolic study on the Emirati population, that looks at obesity, diabetes, and fatty liver disease. In collaboration with Khalifa University, the second study explores obesity and bariatric surgery and is the first genetic study on metabolic disease.

Finally, a pilot study focusing on breast cancer health awareness among Emirati women aims to determine the disease pattern within the local population and drive awareness around the need for regular mammography screening.

All three studies aim to enhance medical care in the UAE and have been made possible by the involvement of numerous research participants. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s research projects and studies comply with rigorous guidelines set out by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. Participants in these research projects are treated according to the highest safety standards and with the strictest confidentiality protections in place.

To register interest or participate in one of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s clinical trials, please email: researchnurse@ClevelandClinicAbuDhabi.ae​.

For more information, or to book an appointment at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, call 800 8 CCAD (2223), visit www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae or download the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Patient Portal App.

-Ends-

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, an M42 company, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes and Departments: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurology, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Oncology, Transplant, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, Clinical & Nursing, Research and Education Departments. In all, more than 50 medical and surgical specialties are represented at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The campus is also home to a stand-alone and dedicated cancer center, Fatima bint Mubarak Center. The state-of-the-art, facility provides patients with access to diagnostics and treatment options through world-class facilities across 24 clinical departments that include a range of cancer subspecialities and programs: Blood Cancers, Breast Cancers​​, Endocrine Cancers​​, Gastrointestinal Cancers​, Genitourinary Cancers​, Gynecological Cancers, Head and Neck Cancers​, Neurological Cancers, Thoracic Cancers, Ophthalmological Cancers and Soft Tissue Cancers among others.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region direct access to world’s best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s unique model of care that includes state-of-the-art amenities and world-class service standards, closer to home.

Visit us at www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae

Media Contact

Email: mfarah@webershandwick.com