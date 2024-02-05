Technological, medical and surgical innovation are key to the hospital’s operational excellence and world-class healthcare delivery

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s integration of AI and other next-gen technologies has resulted in it being named as the UAE and GCC’s top smart hospital on Newsweek’s ‘World’s Best Smart Hospitals’ lists two years in a row

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: With the introduction of more than 20 pioneering medical and surgical innovations in 2023 across areas such as oncology, neurology, transplant, heart, vascular and thoracic care, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, has reinforced its vision to deliver world-class, multidisciplinary complex care that leverages future-first technologies.

As the ‘hospital of the future’, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi uses innovation and the latest medical advances, technologies and methodologies to improve patient outcomes by optimizing and targeting treatments, minimizing any negative effects and enhancing patient experience. The hospital, which is also a part of the Cleveland Clinic global enterprise, is in a unique position to drive innovation as an instrumental part of the network of M42, a first-of-its-kind health powerhouse and global health partner committed to reshaping the future of health with technology as a key enabler. Its multidisciplinary approach, team of global experts, and world-class services continue to provide complex care and personalized healthcare interventions that enhance patient outcomes close to home.

The hospital has adopted multiple systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI), a key transformative force in healthcare, across its institutes to enhance its complex care offerings. Within the Fatima bin Mubarak Center, a first-of-its-kind dedicated, integrated and stand-alone cancer center in the UAE, the Transpara system taps a sophisticated algorithm during breast cancer screenings to provide immediate feedback on areas of suspicion, increasing the accuracy of cancer detection. Adaptive radiotherapy, which uses AI and machine learning to adapt a patient’s treatment plan, is also used at the facility during the treatment of pelvic, abdominal, bladder and prostate cancers to adapt treatment plans in real time, significantly reducing treatment time and radiation exposure. This allows physicians to adapt a patient’s daily treatment – a process that was previously considered impossible – is now done within minutes.

Another disruptive medical technology available at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is the ARTIS Icono advanced stroke intervention system that uses artificial intelligence to power 2D and 3D imaging for patients. It transforms the traditional manual approach of stroke care to unparalleled AI-enabled image quality and reconstruction in real-time, which allows surgeons to skip a CT scan and begin treatment immediately. This saves precious time, gives surgeons far better visibility, and exposes the patient to less harmful radiation.

A robotic surgical system employed for highly precise and minimally invasive surgeries, like robot-assisted kidney transplants, offers benefits such as enhanced precision, reduced pain, minimal blood loss, smaller scars, shorter recovery times, reduced risk of infection, minimize post-operative complications and improved clinical outcomes. This represents a paradigm shift in the field of medicine and healthcare.

Dr. Jorge Guzman, Chief Executive Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, shed light on the hospital’s vision to implement solutions at the forefront of medical innovation, “Advances in technology are today reshaping the boundaries of healthcare, from AI that can be used to customize treatment protocols to technologies that employ genomic data to predict the most effective treatment course for each patient. At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we remain committed to providing world-class complex care for our patients and increasingly, this requires the deployment of pioneering tools and expertise. We had the opportunity to showcase our innovative efforts at Arab Health 2024 and remain eager to explore new avenues for collaboration and development with like-minded institutions.”

In recent years, advancements in technology have ushered in some of the most sustainable efforts to revolutionize healthcare across the world. New-age technologies like generative AI, virtual reality and augmented reality, and predictive analytics are accelerating routine tasks while increasing the accuracy and effectiveness of healthcare interventions. They are also improving access to care and enabling the use of preventative health measures to protect communities from looming threats.

Next-generation technologies are currently automating vast segments of healthcare delivery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, enhancing operating efficiencies and elevating patient safety. The chemotherapy robot that prepares patient-specific hazardous doses is a clear example of this kind of application. The robotic system for surgery also offers the same benefits, in addition to facilitating delicate, complex procedures through small incisions, which shortens patient recovery time.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi also continues to forge partnerships with other forward-thinking organizations to power advanced medical services and research. Its collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has seen the launch of the first Personalized Precision Medicine Program for oncology in the region. The hospital has also joined forces with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) to conduct research into further potential for AI-enabled healthcare, and to nurture the next generation of talent through mentorship and education opportunities.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s commitment to innovation also comes from within M42. During 2023 M42 released Med42, an open-access 70 billion parameter generative AI Clinical Large Language Model. This cutting-edge technology is poised to revolutionize clinical decision-making, providing a substantial boost to healthcare professionals, patients and medical researchers by facilitating access to synthesized medical knowledge.

These forward-looking integrations align with the technology-first mindset, showcasing Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s proactive approach in leveraging state-of-the-art technologies. By prioritizing innovation, the hospital aims to elevate patient care standards and enhance overall health outcomes.

Given its strong background in leading futuristic technology solutions, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was identified as a key partner for Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2024 and played a significant role in designing the first-of-its-kind Smart Hospital and Interoperability Zone, which showcased the next generation of healthcare to visitors.

