Program minimizes hospital stays by up to 70% and reduces healthcare costs by over 30%, delivering more effective care

Through advanced data analytics, CMC Hospital Dubai will provide roundthe-clock monitoring of patients to ensure their wellbeing

Dubai, UAE – Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital Dubai (CMC Hospital Dubai) has launched a partnership with Forevue Health Managed Care Network to deliver CMC hospital Dubai’s at-home chronic disease management program, Healthcare at Home. The program deploys cutting-edge wearable monitoring technology to deliver round-the-clock medical monitoring to patients with chronic diseases. The first-of-its-kind program in the Emirates will reduce care costs by over 30% and minimize hospital stays by up to 70%, driving enhanced patient outcomes.

The program will deploy advanced monitoring tools, to monitor patients with chronic diseases, such as Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease. The devices will be able to measure a range of indicators, including stress levels, blood pressure, heart rate, blood sugar levels, and sleep patterns. Data will be fed to a state-of-the-art operations center in CMC Hospital Dubai, providing 24/7 patient monitoring, 365 days a year.

Abdulrahman Khansaheb, Chairman of CMC Hospital Dubai, said: “CMC Hospital Dubai was established to not only provide healthcare, but to pioneer its delivery. In line with the ambitions of the government of Dubai in building a world-class healthcare sector in the emirate, this program will deploy advanced technology and data analytics to ensure CMC Hospital Dubai continues to monitor patients with chronic conditions. Healthcare at Home will improve healthcare efficiency, support patients in avoiding hospital treatment, and enable them in living healthier lives.”

Speaking on the launch of the program, Mark Adams, CEO of CMC Hospital Dubai, commented: “CMC Hospital Dubai continues to center its care approach deeply in our patients’ unique requirements. The launch of our ‘Healthcare at Home’ service is tied directly to that ambition. This capability will ensure those with chronic health conditions receive hospital-like monitoring – all from their home environment.”

The program is also expected to reduce costs to insurers in the Dubai market. Individuals with chronic diseases can receive expensive and, at times, unnecessary assessment on a regular basis. Those assessments can place a personal strain on them and their families, while also driving up costs on insurance companies. Those costs are ultimately passed onto companies, who receive a 10 – 15% increase in their annual insurance premium.

Continuing, Mr. Adams commented: “This program also supports patients through benefiting the wider insurance ecosystem of Dubai. Through reducing assessment costs, we are ensuring the long term sustainable growth of the industry, in line with the vision of the government of Dubai for a world-class healthcare sector. Healthcare at Home delivers improved outcomes for both patients and the healthcare ecosystem as a whole.”

The Healthcare at Home Program will be rolled out in co-ordination with the Forevue Health managed care network over the coming months. Patients of CMC Hospital Dubai who are managing chronic conditions are encouraged to speak with their doctor for further information.

About Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai

Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai is a new generation of cutting-edge hospitals anchored in Dubai Healthcare City – Phase II and part of Clemenceau Medicine International (CMI), an award-winning network of state-of-the-art hospitals and medical centers in the Middle East. The hospital builds on technological advancements, innovative treatments and superior medical expertise across a wide range of specialties to deliver patient-first healthcare excellence and elevate industry standards locally, regionally and globally.

