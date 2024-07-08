Dubai, UAE: Clara, a leading digital legal and admin software provider, and RemotePass, a prominent remote team management and global payroll platform, have formed a strategic partnership.



This partnership combines Clara's innovative company operating system with RemotePass's expertise in remote workforce management. Together, they create a seamless experience for businesses dealing with the complexities of establishing foreign entities and managing cross-border teams.

Using Clara’s platform, businesses can digitally incorporate companies in a range of jurisdictions, manage their cap tables and generate and sign legal agreements. RemotePass's robust payroll system handles multi-currency payments and local tax compliance, reducing the administrative burden on companies and ensuring compliance with local regulations in more than 100 countries. This partnership aims to empower businesses to expand their global footprint efficiently and compliantly.

The Middle East remote work market is expected to grow by 30% by 2025, highlighting the increasing demand for solutions that simplify remote team management and global payroll.

Patrick Rogers, Co-founder and CEO of Clara, commented, "Our mission at Clara is to simplify legal and admin tasks for businesses. Partnering with RemotePass allows us to extend our reach and provide a holistic solution for companies looking to hire and manage talent globally. Hundreds of our customers already use RemotePass to support their hiring needs so creating this partnership was a logical step forward."

Kamal Reggad, Co-founder and CEO of RemotePass, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Clara. Their company operating system is already supporting a large percentage of our customer base across everything, from digital company formation and administration to ESOP and cap table management. Together, we can offer unparalleled support to businesses navigating the hiring landscape in the UAE and globally."

Together, Clara and RemotePass will offer an integrated solution that addresses the multifaceted challenges of legal documentation, compliance, payroll, and remote team management.

About Clara:

Clara is at the forefront of legal technology, providing startups with the tools they need to manage their legal affairs efficiently. From automating legal documents to ensuring compliance, Clara's platform is designed to support businesses at every stage of their growth. For more information, visit Clara.

About RemotePass:

RemotePass is a comprehensive HR and payroll platform for managing local UAE employees and global teams in 150 countries. By offering an all-in-one platform for hiring from anywhere, RemotePass helps businesses unlock global talent and drive growth. For more information, visit RemotePass.