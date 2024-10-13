Doha, Qatar: The highly anticipated Cityscape Qatar 2024 opened its doors at the Doha Exhibition and Conference Center (DECC), marking the beginning of the three-day real estate exhibition. Inaugurated by H.E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the event witnessed the participation of several ministry officials, major developers and international delegates.

The exhibition commenced with the opening of the second Qatar Real Estate Forum (QREF). During the forum’s opening address, the Qatar Real Estate Forum announced an impressive QAR 27 billion in trade value for 2023 and the first half of 2024.

His Excellency Mr. Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah, Minister of Municipality, officially inaugurated Cityscape Qatar. He was joined by several ministers and officials for a distinguished ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a tour of the exhibition where they explored key exhibitors and learned about Qatar's latest development projects and real estate offerings.

Cityscape Qatar is proudly supported by Qetaifan Projects as the Platinum Sponsor and United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, as the official Registration Sponsor. The exhibition welcomed key developers and real estate companies including Qatari Diar, Barwa Real Estate, Alwaab City, Sobha LLC and Bin Al Sheikh, showcasing their flagship projects and latest offerings.

Cityscape Qatar features an extensive exhibition floor, showcasing a diverse range of residential, commercial, and hospitality projects from both local and international developers. Developers are participating from Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. This gives visitors the chance to explore innovative architectural designs, discover lucrative investment opportunities, and gain valuable insights into the market's future trajectory.

Day 1 of Qatar’s largest real estate exhibition saw several announcements including United Development Company (UDC) unveiling their Smart Chatbot revolutionizing visitor experience with real-time interaction powered by AI technology as well as announcing Crystal Residence, their latest development located at the center of Gewan Island. The project offers 586 luxurious and eco-friendly residential units spread across 15 buildings.

Barwa Group marked its presence at Cityscape Qatar with the unveiling of its latest residential development, Barwa Hills. The project features 57 exclusive apartments, where visitors are able to tour the development through an interactive digital viewing experience to allow potential buyers to explore their chosen unit in precise detail.

In additional, Barwa Real Estate Group signed a memorandum of cooperation with Qatar Islamic Bank to provide financial solutions to those who wish to buy residential units in the Barwa Hills project

On the sidelines of Cityscape, QREF hosted a series of panel discussions including “The National Economy: Development & Investment Opportunities.” where panelist Sheikh Mohamed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority, noted that Qatar’s real estate market attractiveness is due its ability to give investors stability and reliability especially in uncertain times. In addition, a high-level discussion on “Tourism’s Contributions to the Real Estate Sector”, attended by H.E Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, and the Chair of the Board of the Directors of Visit Qatar, discussed the importance of the real estate and development sector in its role to drive Tourism and to achieve Vision 2030.

“Cityscape Qatar 2024 opened with a resounding success,” said Alexander Heuff, Exhibition Director of Cityscape Qatar. “Our partners have unveiled several exciting projects, making key announcements throughout the event. Cityscape has attracted visits from ministers, key media, potential buyers and both regional and international exhibitors.”

Cityscape Qatar is held in conjunction with the Qatar Real Estate Forum (QREF), Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar. With the huge success already seen on its opening day, Cityscape Qatar promises to be a dynamic showcase of Qatar's thriving real estate landscape, bringing together key stakeholders, investors, developers, industry experts and visitors.

Attendees can expect an immersive experience filled with networking opportunities, exclusive project launches, and transformative discussions on the latest trends shaping the sector. Visitors can obtain free tickets through Cityscape Qatar’s website.

Cityscape 2024 continues through October 15, 2024, at the Doha Exhibition and Conference Center.

