Manama: Cityscape Bahrain, the most anticipated regional real estate and property event exhibition in the Kingdom, is returning for its third edition from 26-30 November 2024 at the Exhibition World Bahrain. This year’s event will spotlight the latest advancements in the real estate sector while showcasing the best of luxury living under the theme ‘Live the New Luxury’. From finding their dream home to discovering attractive investment opportunities, attendees can look forward to an exclusive and immersive experience featuring the most sought-after properties in the Kingdom.

With 50+ exhibitors, 200+ development opportunities and an expected visitor count of over 10,000, Cityscape Bahrain 2024 promises to be an unparalleled networking opportunity, enabling businesses and individuals to cultivate valuable relationships within the Kingdom’s real estate market and beyond.

Spanning an eventful five-day period, Cityscape 2024 will feature the third edition of the Cityscape Bahrain Conference under the theme “Liveability and the Future of Living in Bahrain” taking place on Thursday, 28 November at the Exhibition World Bahrain - Grand Hall. The conference will gather industry leaders, executives, managing directors, government officials, architects, consultants and other esteemed delegates from various government and private entities for insightful discussions focusing on how the Kingdom of Bahrain has been actively working on improving its urban development, infrastructure and quality of life to become one of the best places in the region to live, work, and invest.

Cityscape Bahrain 2024 is poised to be a milestone event, underscoring the Kingdom’s commitment to the rapid growth and development of its real estate sector and emphasizing its role as a key investment hub in the luxury segment. Moreover, the event will be held in conjunction with the highly anticipated Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia exhibitions, promising attendees a luxury-filled experience.

Last year’s second edition welcomed over 10,000 attendees and featured 58 mega real estate projects, collectively valued at an astounding USD 8 Billion. The successful event facilitated deals amounting to a remarkable BD 240 Million, setting the stage for further success in this year’s third edition.

To register for Cityscape Bahrain, please visit: Cityscape Bahrain Registration.