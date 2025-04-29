DOHA, LONDON, SINGAPORE: beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”) and UC3, the UEFA-ECA joint venture, have extended their long-standing media rights agreement, ensuring beIN SPORTS, the network’s flagship sports channel, will continue to broadcast European football’s premier club competitions live and exclusive across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia until 2027.

The partnership between the leading global sports broadcaster and UEFA Club competitions dates back to 2012/13. As part of the extension, beIN will broadcast the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Conference League across 33 markets for a further three years, until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The revamped format debuted this year across all three men’s competitions featuring 36-team leagues rather than group stages bringing 20% more matches to beIN subscribers in 23 countries across the MENA region and 10 countries in Asia. The new format for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, featuring 18-team leagues, will begin in the 2025/26 season.

Mohammed Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said: “With UEFA’s new competition format living up to its promise and producing huge matches from matchday one, we are delighted that beIN will continue to bring this new era to our subscribers in MENA and Asia. beIN has been home to elite European club football for more than a decade now, providing award-winning coverage of every game, insights from a wide range of world-class analysts and experts, and exclusive interviews with the most influential figures in the game. We are proud of our partnership with UC3 and to extend it once again is testament to our position as the global home of football.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, Co-Managing Director, UC3: “We are delighted to extend our long-standing, fruitful partnership with beIN SPORTS. Thanks to their cutting-edge analysis and high-quality production levels, fans in 33 countries across the Middle East, North Africa and Asia will continue to enjoy the new-look UEFA men’s club competitions in addition to the exciting, revamped UEFA Women’s Champions League for the next three years.”

This year’s competitions are edging closer towards their respective finals, with the UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg ties between Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain as well as Barcelona and Inter Milan taking place on 29 and 30 April. This will be followed by the UEFA Europa League semi-finals of Athletic Club vs Man United and Tottenham vs Bodø/Glimt, in addition to the UEFA Conference League semis which see Real Betis take on Fiorentina, as well as Djurgården and Chelsea on 1 May.

As with this year, beIN will retain the exclusive rights to all matches across the MENA and Asia regions, broadcasting games simultaneously across its beIN SPORTS bouquet until the end of the 2027 season. The exclusive deal covers the following countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen, Iraq, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia, with expanded coverage to bring back the UEFA Club Competitions on beIN in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Over the past 11 years, beIN SPORTS has broadcast – live and exclusive – some of the most memorable moments of modern European club football, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning overhead kick in Real Madrid’s victory over Juventus in the 2018 UEFA Champions League quarter-final, Lucas Moura’s spectacular 96th minute winner against Ajax as Tottenham Hotspur came back from 0-3 down to qualify for the 2019 final, and eventual winners Bayern Munich’s remarkable 8-2 win over Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the 2019-20 competition.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye.