$100 million investment alongside Brookfield Global Transition Fund II (“Brookfield”) and other investors delivers on ALTÉRRA’s mandate to steer climate investment into the Global South.

Evren is one of India’s fastest growing renewable energy development platforms focused on wind, solar and battery storage

Investment accelerates India’s push toward 500GW of installed renewable capacity by 2030, fast-tracking the deployment of green energy.

Abu Dhabi – ALTÉRRA, the world’s largest private climate investment vehicle, today announced its inaugural co-investment, injecting $100 million into Indian renewable energy company, Evren, to accelerate the expansion of clean energy alongside Brookfield Asset Management (“Brookfield”) and other investors. The investment is being made via the ALTÉRRA Acceleration Fund, and it is ALTÉRRA’s first direct investment into the Global South.

This investment will support the development and construction of up to ~11GW of solar, wind and battery storage projects in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, contributing to India's 500GW renewable target by 2030. As a key contributor to India’s renewable energy expansion, Evren plays a key role in meeting the national targets while strengthening its local clean energy ecosystem. By working with domestic manufacturers for wind turbines and solar modules the platform is not only accelerating the deployment of renewables but also supporting supply chain resilience and economic growth.

As the world’s fastest-growing major economy in 2024 with an expected ~6.5% GDP growth rate, India is racing to meet its surging energy demand with clean power. The strong demand for renewable energy, potentially translating to a ~$300 billion investment requirement by 2030, is not only being driven by economic growth, but also breakthroughs in energy storage, large-scale infrastructure expansion and the Government’s effort to make the renewable power investment environment more robust for investors, enhanced by several regulatory measures.

Commenting on the transaction, H.E. Majid Al Suwaidi, CEO of ALTÉRRA, said: “ALTÉRRA’s investment in Evren is a powerful demonstration of our mission in action—catalyzing capital into tangible, scalable, and economically compelling climate initiatives. By deploying capital into India’s fast-growing economy, we are supporting reliable and affordable energy generation and unlocking investable opportunities. ALTÉRRA’s mission is not just to finance projects but help reshape how and where the world invests through solutions that drive impact and build resiliency.”

In support of ALTÉRRA’s co-investment Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management, added:

"ALTÉRRA's investment in Evren is a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to accelerating the global energy transition. By combining Evren's robust development pipeline and Brookfield's extensive operational expertise, we are not only supporting India's ambitious renewable energy targets but also fostering economic growth and energy security. The partnership with ALTÉRRA exemplifies our strategy of deploying smart, high-impact capital to drive transformative energy projects worldwide."

Evren is one the latest investments from Brookfield’s Global Transition Fund II (“BGTF II”), which continues to raise capital following its record-breaking $15 billion first vintage. ALTÉRRA is BGTF II’s largest third-party investor, following a $2 billion commitment made during COP28. Its participation in BGTF II and the Evren transaction demonstrates its ability to attract and mobilize institutional capital to both developed markets and the Global South, reinforcing its role as a key investor in global clean energy markets. The investment not only accelerates India’s clean energy transition but also highlights ALTÉRRA’s progress since launch and its ambition to make an even greater impact in 2025.

​​​​​​About ALTÉRRA

ALTÉRRA is the world’s largest private investment vehicle for climate finance. Launched at COP28 with a US$30 billion commitment from the UAE, ALTÉRRA aims to build innovative partnerships to mobilize US$250 billion globally by 2030 to finance the new climate economy and accelerate the climate transition.

ALTÉRRA’s dual-arm structure enhances its impact: the US$25 billion Acceleration Fund directs capital towards projects crucial for accelerating the global transition to a net-zero and climate-resilient economy at scale. The US$5 billion Transformation Fund incentivizes investment flows in high-growth climate opportunities in underserved markets by providing catalytic capital.

Alterra Management Limited is duly licensed and authorized by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority under the Financial Services Permission No. 200001.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Brookfield operates Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), one of the world’s largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Our renewable power portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities and our sustainable solutions assets include our investment in a leading global nuclear services business, and a portfolio of investments in carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas, materials recycling and eFuels manufacturing capacity, among others.

