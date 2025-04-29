DUBAI: With a clear focus on the highly anticipated Visit Malaysia 2026, the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) continues its efforts to position Malaysia as the top Muslim-friendly destination. ITC is participating in two major initiatives in the Middle East: the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and the Saudi Arabia Sales Mission, covering three key cities across the Kingdom.

Islamic Tourism Centre at Arabian Travel Market 2025

Taking place from 28 April to 1 May 2025, ITC marks its 12th consecutive year at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), participating under the Malaysia Pavilion led by Tourism Malaysia. Held annually in Dubai, ATM is an international travel and tourism event that attracts thousands of industry professionals, influential buyers, and global media, offering opportunities for networking, business development, and destination marketing.

“ATM continues to be an invaluable platform for us to showcase Malaysia as a culturally rich and diverse destination that is sensitive to the needs of all travellers, particularly Muslim women, families and youths. Our initiatives, such as the Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality Assurance and Recognition (MFAR) and the Muslim-Friendly Tourist Guide (MFTG) programme, are designed to meet the unique faith-based needs of Muslim travellers, ensuring they experience Malaysia in a way that is both comfortable and spiritually fulfilling,” said Nur Alyssa Coraline Yussin, Director of the Research and Training Division and Acting Director-General of ITC.

As such, ITC is showcasing over 40 curated packages, including a 5-day, 4-night relaxation tour to Perhentian Island, an investment and education-themed tour of Kuala Lumpur, and many more — all with Muslim women, youths and families in mind. Moreover, ITC will highlight key upcoming events as part of preparations for Visit Malaysia 2026.

Among these is the Islamic Tourism Month 2025, scheduled from 18 August to 30 September, which will offer enticing promotions and packages on Muslim-friendly products nationwide. Another highlight is the Malaysia Umrah International Exhibition (MUIE), a new event debuting this year, aimed at reinforcing Malaysia’s role as an emerging Umrah transit hub by offering a wide range of Umrah travel packages from local agencies.

Forging Connections through the Saudi Arabia Sales Mission

ITC’s engagement in the Middle East continues with its participation in the Saudi Arabia Sales Mission, which will cover the key cities of Al-Khobar on 4 May 2025, Riyadh on 6 May 2025, and Jeddah on 8 May 2025.

Nur Alyssa said, “We are thrilled to take part in this year’s sales mission to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This market has been one of the key markets for Malaysia over the years, and we are committed to reemphasising that connection by promoting our Muslim-friendly offerings. We look forward to welcoming more Saudi travellers to experience Muslim-friendly Malaysia.”

As in Dubai, ITC will aim to promote its Muslim-Friendly programmes and key events happening in 2025. Through these strategic engagements in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, ITC is confident in its mission to promote and strengthen Malaysia as a leading Muslim-friendly destination, providing a vibrant, inclusive, and spiritually rewarding travelling experience for Muslim travellers from the Middle East and beyond.

About Islamic Tourism Centre

Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) is an entity under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Malaysia, tasked to develop the Islamic Tourism segment for Malaysia. It advocates for Muslim-friendly tourism (MFT) by offering research and market intelligence, training, industry development consultation, Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality (MFTH) services standards and recognition, and information exchange.

Malaysia was named the top country in the region in the MFTH sector by the State of the Global Islamic Economy (SGIE) Report 2022. The country also retained the top-ranked destination in the Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2024, a position it has defended since the launch of the Index in 2015. Malaysia was also recognised as the Top Muslim-Friendly Destination of the Year (OIC) and the Top Muslim Women-Friendly Destination of the Year in Halal in Travel Awards 2023.

In addition, ITC was named the recipient of the Strategic Business Alliance Award at The BrandLaureate World Halal Best Brand E-Branding Awards 2021. It is a recognition of ITC’s efforts and endeavours in formulating new strategies to meet the new normal of the business environment to ensure business continuity and sustainability, notwithstanding its role in developing and growing the Islamic tourism segment in Malaysia.

These recognitions are an added motivation for ITC to continue to strengthen its efforts in being a prime mover and leading institution to ensure Malaysia is at the forefront of MFTH.

