Dubai: In alignment with the UAE Green Agenda 2030 and shared sustainability goals, Premier Inn Middle East and The Digital Hotelier have signed a strategic digital partnership across the GCC. The agreement, announced during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai, marks a major step forward in promoting environmentally responsible innovation in the hospitality industry.



This partnership supports Premier Inn Middle East - a joint venture between the Emirates Group and Whitbread, known for its high-quality, high-value accommodation - in its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence. By joining forces with The Digital Hotelier - one of the region’s leading pioneers in guest experience and hospitality technology - Premier Inn aims to digitise key guest services and back-end operations, reduce paper use, and enhance resource efficiency across its hotels in the Middle East.



As part of the agreement, Premier Inn becomes the first hotel group in the region to implement several of The Digital Hotelier’s sustainability-focused digital features, including a real-time environmental impact dashboard. This tool enables hotels to track key sustainability metrics such as the number of trees saved by reducing paper use, estimated CO2 emissions avoided, water and energy conservation from digital operations, and overall waste reduction. These insights empower hotel teams to make data-driven decisions that enhance operational efficiency while significantly reducing their environmental footprint.



Simon Leigh, Managing Director Premier Inn Middle East, said: “We are excited to partner with The Digital Hotelier in a collaboration that truly reflects Premier Inn’s ongoing commitment to being a Force For Good - making a positive, lasting impact on our planet, people, and communities. Together, we are driving sustainability while creating a seamless digital experience for our guests. As a key player in the UAE’s mid-market hotel sector, we are proud to contribute to the sustainable growth of the country’s tourism industry.”



Qutaiba Alali, Founder & CEO of The Digital Hotelier, added: “We are proud to partner with an internationally respected brand like Premier Inn to support their digital transformation journey across the region. This collaboration is particularly meaningful to us given Premier Inn’s global influence in the hospitality industry and their strong commitment to sustainability. Together, we are creating a smarter, greener, and more guest-centric future - one where technology enhances operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact.”



This partnership not only reflects both companies’ commitment to shaping the future of hospitality but also reinforces their alignment with the UAE’s national and regional efforts to build a smarter, more sustainable tourism ecosystem.

About Premier Inn Middle East

Premier Inn Middle East is owned by the Emirates Group and leading UK hospitality company, Whitbread, and has 11 hotels across the Middle East. The brand was established in the region with the opening of Premier Inn Dubai Investments Park in 2008, and now operates seven hotels in Dubai, two in Abu Dhabi and two in Doha, with more locations in the pipeline. Premier Inn’s vision is to ensure that every guest enjoys a warm welcome from our friendly team members, flexible rates, tasty food and a great night’s sleep. The hotel group has more than 800 hotels in the UK, Ireland and Germany, and has been named the UK’s Best Budget Hotel Brand at the Business Traveller Awards 2024. Book direct at premierinn.ae, call +971 600 500 503, or follow @premierinngulf on social media.

About The Digital Hotelier

The Digital Hotelier is a leading SaaS platform transforming the hospitality industry by digitising both guest experiences and hotel operations. Currently active in seven countries. TDH empowers hotels, hotel apartments, and holiday homes to offer seamless digital services—from in-room dining and housekeeping to spa bookings and concierge requests. On the operations side, TDH streamlines internal workflows across departments such as housekeeping, maintenance, and guest services, enabling teams to respond faster, improve task management, and reduce operational inefficiencies. With built-in sustainability features and integrations with major PMS and POS systems, The Digital Hotelier helps properties reduce environmental impact, increase revenue, and deliver consistent, high-quality service.