The new service will operate four times a week, with a daily service starting from 12 September 2025.

First flight marks the start of Joint Venture between Etihad and China Eastern.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Zayed International Airport (AUH) welcomed the successful inaugural flight connecting Shanghai and Abu Dhabi. The flight touched down at 21:20 GST on Monday, April 28th, marking a significant milestone in air connectivity between the two cities. This launch further reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a global hub for international travel.

Flight MU237, an Airbus A330 widebody aircraft, operated by China Eastern Airlines, departed from Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) with nearly 260 passengers on board. The aircraft’s arrival in Abu Dhabi was met with a traditional Chinese performance, celebrating the start of the new service.

Nathalie Jongma, Vice President of Aviation Development at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are delighted to welcome China Eastern Airlines to Zayed International Airport, marking a key milestone in the continued expansion of air connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai. This new service not only offers passengers greater choice and convenience but also supports our strategic vision to position Zayed International Airport as a leading hub for global trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring to both cities.”

Wan Qingchao, Executive Vice President of China Eastern Airlines, commented: “The launch of the Shanghai–Abu Dhabi route and the activation of our Joint Venture with Etihad Airways represent a major step forward in implementing our shared vision under the Belt and Road Initiative. Operating from Zayed International Airport, recognised as the World’s Most Beautiful Airport, we will further enhance transit options and passenger convenience.”

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “We are delighted to welcome China Eastern’s flights between Shanghai and Abu Dhabi, marking an exciting milestone in the Joint Venture between our airlines. This partnership opens doors to greater travel opportunities for guests of both carriers, as well as fostering mutual economic growth.”

The new service, a result of the strengthened joint venture with Etihad Airways, operates four times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays – with a one-way flight duration of approximately 9 hours and 20 minutes. The aircraft is equipped with high-speed inflight Wi-Fi, providing passengers with a seamless connection throughout the journey.

The successful launch of China Eastern Airlines’ new Shanghai–Abu Dhabi service at Zayed International Airport expands connectivity and reflects Abu Dhabi Airports' commitment to meeting the rising demand for global travel.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed over 29 million passengers through its airports in 2024, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.