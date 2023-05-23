Manama, Bahrain: City Centre Bahrain, the leading lifestyle and shopping destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched an exciting new ‘Daily Rewards Campaign’ for its valued shoppers where they can shop from the mall’s extensive selection of global and local brands for a chance to be 1 of 40 customers to win a BD500 Mall GiftCard daily from May 22nd to June 30th.

As the Kingdom’s most popular venue for an exhilarating experience and world-class shopping, City Centre Bahrain’s latest rewards campaign showcases a new initiative in swiftly adapting to customer needs and creating even greater moments together.

Under the ‘Daily Rewards Campaign’, customers at City Centre Bahrain stand the chance to win a BD500 Mall GiftCard when they spend and redeem shopping receipts worth BD30 or more at the mall. In line with City Centre Bahrain’s reputation as the Kingdom’s ultimate lifestyle destination that always provides enticing offers, promotions, and prizes suitable for all customers, the new campaign will run for a duration of 40 days. Shoppers wishing to participate can redeem their receipts at any of the redemption desks located throughout the mall for a chance to win.

Commenting on the campaign, Duaij Al Rumaihi, Mall Director, City Centre Bahrain, said: “Following feedback we received from our customers during the ‘Big C Vote’ who asked for more rewards while shopping, we are thrilled to introduce our sensational Daily Rewards Campaign to reward our customers every day for shopping across our vast collection of fashion retailers as well as lifestyle, entertainment, and food, and beverage offerings. At Majid Al Futtaim, the happiness and satisfaction of our customers is at the heart of everything we do, and this campaign reflects that.”

“Along with our constant efforts to enhance our mall services and facilities as per global best practices, this engaging Daily Rewards Campaign is part of our strategic focus in delivering an exceptional customer journey enriched with added value and delightful surprises. We are confident that this campaign will bring joy to our visitors with unique shopping, entertainment, and leisure experiences in one place.”

Shoppers looking to benefit from the ‘Daily Rewards Campaign’ have an abundant range of brands and options that can fulfil every customer’s needs at the largest shopping, leisure, and entertainment destination in Bahrain.

For more information visit www.citycentrebahrain.com.

About City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain is the largest shopping, leisure and entertainment destination in Bahrain, attracting more than 14 million visitors annually. Spread across more than 158,000sqm of retail space, City Centre Bahrain offers an international mix of more than 340 exclusive brands including 60 dining outlets, with major stores such as the Kingdom’s largest Carrefour hypermarket, Saks Fifth Avenue, Debenhams, Centrepoint and Home Centre. The mall’s integrated family leisure offer includes a 20-screen VOX Cinema, and a Magic Planet. The mall is also adjoined by two premium hotels, the 5-star Westin Hotel City Centre Bahrain and Le Meridien Hotel City Centre Bahrain.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls in the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon and Oman. The portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five joint venture community malls with the Government of Sharjah. They also operate omnichannel services including online Shoppable Mall, Digital Concierge, an AI empowered Store of the Future and the region’s first Mall of the Metaverse. All of this is powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty program SHARE which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience in the malls along with privileges like VIP Lounge access and Smart parking.

Majid Al Futtaim develops hotels that are connected, or adjacent to, shopping malls offering value, convenience and experience to guests from overseas, the region and the surrounding business community. Majid Al Futtaim owns 11 hotels in the UAE and 2 in Bahrain, all operated by international hotel brands such as Sheraton, Novotel, Ibis, Aloft, Hilton Garden Inn, Kempinski Hotel, Pullman, Le Meridien and The Westin. In 2022, Majid Al Futtaim became the first and only conglomerate in the world to be awarded the prestigious LEED Platinum certification for its portfolio of hotels.