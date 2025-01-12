Under the patronage of the Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and the Minister of Health and Population,” and in collaboration with the Ministries of “Social Solidarity,” “Higher Education and Scientific Research,” “Investment and Foreign Trade,” and “Labour”.

Cairo: Under the esteemed patronage and in the presence of H.E. Prof. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Maya Morsy, Minister of Social Solidarity, H.E. Eng. Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, and H.E. Mr. Mohamed Gebran, Minister of Labor, CIRA Education proudly announces the launch of CIRA Care, the first initiative in the Middle East dedicated to revolutionizing the Care Economy in Egypt, which represents 11.5% of employment, providing 381 million jobs globally. This transformative project focuses on addressing the core pillars of the care economy: childcare, elder care, healthcare, and disability support, with the goal of attracting foreign investment, creating local talent, and positioning Egypt as a leading exporter of skilled care workers.

CIRA Care's comprehensive framework for caregiver development encompasses training, internationally recognized certification, and strategic job placement. In collaboration with esteemed institutions, CIRA Care designs specialized training programs that equip candidates with the essential knowledge and skills to thrive within the demanding care sector. Upon successful completion, individuals attain professional certifications that adhere to international standards, signifying their competence and dedication. CIRA Care's commitment extends beyond initial placement, with dedicated hubs facilitating seamless job connections. Furthermore, the organization provides robust aftercare support, including tailored upskilling programs, ensuring continuous professional development and adaptation to the ever-evolving needs of the care sector. This holistic approach cultivates a workforce of highly skilled and adaptable professionals who are poised to excel in their roles and contribute significantly to the well-being of those in their care.

The launch featured a signing ceremony for 13 Memoranda of Understanding with globally recognized and reputable educational institutions, vocational training providers, development agencies, and human resource organizations including Mohawk College, Texas International Education Consortium (TIEC), Thompson Rivers University, Bow Valley College, Amideast, Emirates Scholar Research Center, SIS – Middle East for Training Services S.A.E, Egyptian Nursing Syndicate, Upscale, Badr University in Cairo (BUC), Badr University in Assiut (BUA), Saxony Egypt University (SEU), and Innovvette for Education.

The launch was also attended by ministers, ambassadors, heads of donor agencies, representatives from the World Bank, IFC, UN agencies, USAID, GIZ and prominent public figures in the healthcare, disability, and education sectors. This strong foundation of collaboration is a reflection of CIRA Care’s commitment to deliver comprehensive and effective solutions tailored to the region's unique needs.

Dr. Hassan El Kalla, Chairman of CIRA Education, highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating: “We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support from the government, which has played a crucial role in the success of this initiative. Additionally, we deeply appreciate the invaluable contributions of our esteemed partners, whose collaboration is integral to the success of CIRA Care. At CIRA Education, our mission has always been to empower individuals and foster sustainable development. Through the launch of CIRA Care, we are putting this mission into action by fostering job creation, driving economic growth, and empowering communities for long-term development.”

Mr. Mohamed El Kalla, CEO of CIRA Education, stated: "Today, we gather as partners in an ambitious vision aiming to shape a better future for the Care Economy in Egypt. We look forward to building success stories that will inspire future generations. Therefore, we view CIRA Care as more than just an initiative or project; it is a comprehensive vision based on a deep understanding of the growing care market, both in Egypt and acros the region. As global demand for care services rises, we are working to ensure that we are ready with comprehensive and innovative solutions that focus on addressing the core pillars of the Care Economy, positioning Egypt as a leading exporter of skilled labor."

Ms. Sarah El Kalla, CEO of CIRA Technology and Deputy CEO of CIRA Education, stated: "CIRA Care is so much more than an initiative, it’s a reflection of our passion and commitment to making a real difference in people’s lives. This initiative comes from the heart, driven by a belief that empowering caregivers and improving care services can transform entire communities. By focusing on the core pillars of the Care Economy, we’re not just addressing local needs; we’re showcasing the incredible talent and potential Egypt has to offer to the world. For me, this is about building a brighter, more compassionate future for everyone.”

For her part, Ms. Dina Abdel Wahab, Founder and Managing Director of Innovvette for Education, stated: “As we launch CIRA Care, I'm deeply inspired by the potential to transform lives, especially for children and adults with disabilities. This isn't just about offering services; it's about building a community where education and caregiving come together to uplift everyone. By supporting our educators and caregivers, we're working to create a space where every child is nurtured and every ability is celebrated. Our goal is to foster an inclusive future where diversity enriches us all, bringing positive change across Egypt and beyond."

As demand for care services rises, driven by aging populations and increasing disability prevalence, approximately 2.3 billion people will require care by 2030. The World Health Organization projects a global shortfall of 10 million health workers by 2030, highlighting the urgent need for skilled care professionals—an opportunity CIRA Care seeks to address. Hence, CIRA Care aims to redefine the standards of care in the Middle East through implementing the 5R Framework for care work recognition, amending labor laws for informal workers, establishing vocational training programs, fostering public-private partnerships to expand care infrastructure, improving access to care services, and attracting talent through scholarships and international agreements.

