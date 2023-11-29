Dubai, UAE: Dubai-headquartered learning and development consultancy, HNI, has announced the launch of a partnership with Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), to bring new corporate training solutions to support organizations in Saudi Arabia achieve their human capital development goals in line with Vision 2030. The collaboration will provide innovative corporate training solutions and services across KSA and beyond.

Signed in November 2023 by HNI Founder & CEO, Hanan Nagi, and CIPD Regional Director – MENA, Stuart Dunlop, the agreement establishes a framework for the two organizations to work together to share the CIPD learning and development solutions with the Saudi market. It will also promote the delivery of a selection of CIPD short courses for HNI’s existing clients in the Kingdom, which include topics such as local labour laws, organization design, talent management and workforce wellbeing.

HNI has established itself as a leading regional player in the learning and development field, with a focus on cutting-edge digital solutions and gamified interactive learning modules. With four offices located in the UAE, KSA, Qatar, and Egypt, HNI has a global outreach and delivers its services to clients across USA, Asia, and Europe. Its team of professionals includes expert learning and development trainers and senior consultants, with experience working with leading industries such as Oil & Gas, Banking, Aviation, Government Sectors, and Multinationals.

Remarking on the new collaboration, Nagi said, “Our agreement with CIPD marks an expansion to our global network of elite development partnerships that leverage the very best in the latest educational solutions and accreditations. We are delighted to collaborate in bringing the world-renowned CIPD learning solutions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to support building a skilled workforce. We are committed to delivering tailored solutions that align with our clients’ business objectives and meet their unique needs, and we will build on this with larger plans and aspirations in the next year.”

The CIPD has been championing better work and working lives worldwide for over 100 years. With over 160,000 members globally and over 6000 in the MENA region, the CIPD helps organizations thrive by focusing on their people and strengthening their teams’ capability and credibility.

Commenting on behalf of the CIPD, Dunlop said, “Partnerships are a critical part of our strategy to serve people professionals across the region and allow us to focus on our work with employers. We are excited to join forces with HNI to bring CIPD’s training solutions to organisations in Saudi Arabia. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting the development of striving economies and stronger societies through human capital development.”

-Ends-

About HNI

HNI is a learning consultancy organisation headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Specialising in designing and developing leadership programs for managers at different levels of their career, as well as recent graduates, HNI provides world-class customised training in both English and Arabic. Through its customised, face-to-face, virtual and digital learning solution, HNI supports businesses and organizations across the Middle East and North Africa, USA and Europe. HNI’s extensive portfolio covers a diverse range of business, management and soft skills courses, customised to the needs of each client.

www.hni.ae

About CIPD

The CIPD has been championing better work and working lives for over 100 years. It helps organisations thrive by focusing on their people, supporting our economies and societies. It’s the professional body for HR, L&D, OD and all people professionals – experts in people, work and change. With almost 160,000 members globally – and a growing community using its research, insights, and learning – it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. It’s a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.

www.cipd.org/ae