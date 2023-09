HAMILTON, Bermuda — Cinturion Corp Ltd., a global provider of scalable, subsea and terrestrial capacity-based network solutions, announced that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), one of the leading providers of fixed line, mobile, internet and digital services across the UAE. The partnership will deliver new diverse routes to du customers to meet the ever-growing demand in the region and bring an open-access Cable Landing Station (CLS) to UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation.

As part of the agreement, Cinturion’s TEAS – Trans Europe Asia System an `open-access' submarine and terrestrial network, will be hosted by du to strengthen connectivity and expand its digital capabilities to the UAE region and beyond. TEAS will provide the lowest latency cutting-edge technology enabling ultra fast-speed, high resiliency and secure connections to enhance network performance in the region and boost managed services.

TEAS will seamlessly link two new connections across the Arabian and Mediterranean Seas and continue with two paths interlinking the Middle East, with multiple routes across the Arabian Peninsula and a route through the Gulf of Aqaba and the Red Sea. TEAS, the first new dual path system of its kind, provides geographically diverse routes enabling new services with its unique optical capabilities to support modern Data Center deployments, bringing broadband and low latency access to the European, Middle East, and Indian markets.

Bill Marra, Chief Commerical Officer of Cinturion said, “The strategic partnership with du and Cinturion will provide the most advanced, secure and innovative technologies staying aligned with UAE’s vision for accelerating digitalization by providing an open-access CLS delivering world-class connectivity solutions to the region.”

Karim Benkarine, Chief Commercial Officer of du, said, “We are excited to enter into this partnership with Cinturion. The new cable TEAS – Trans Europe Asia System will play an important role in strengthening the regional infrastructure connecting the world. As a multi-regional data superhighway, TEAS opens up new opportunities to harness innovative technologies such as the Internet of Things, data analytics and cloud in the MENA corridor”.

“TEAS will enable our global customers to enjoy our secure connectivity solutions and boost the performance of our wholesale and enterprise customers. This will reinforce Datamena as a regional business and financial hub and have always strived to introduce cutting-edge solutions to our customers”.

-Ends-

About Cinturion Corp Ltd.

With its key management having a long history of involvement in the development and implementation of submarine telecommunications cable systems worldwide, is focused on the development of new fiberoptic networks utilizing the latest submarine cable systems coupled with the latest terrestrial technology for greenfield or underserved markets. The strength of Cinturion comes from its diverse and experienced members’ profiles that includes senior management, technical, financial, project management, systems engineering and sales, representing all the core elements required for successfully implementing major international systems.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in-home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

For Further Information Visit: www.du.ae and www.cinturiongroup.com

