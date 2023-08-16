Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cigna Healthcare, the leading global healthcare services company, has launched an initiative to get people talking more openly about diseases and treatment, with the aim of boosting early diagnosis and promoting healthier lifestyle choices.

A new monthly online thought-leadership series, ‘Let’s Talk About…?’, will facilitate discussions on health issues that individuals often find challenging to address with loved ones or healthcare professionals. The series, hosted by Cigna Healthcare’s clinical team and experts, aims to empower individuals by confronting fears of diagnosis, treatment, and judgment, encourages proactive health management, and provides accurate information about chronic conditions including cancer, fertility, women's health, weight, obesity, and various non-communicable diseases.

"At Cigna Healthcare, we are deeply committed to the well-being of the communities we serve. This initiative aligns with our goal of improving the health and vitality of the people across the region." said Jerome Droesch, CEO of Domestic Health and Health Services, International Health, Cigna Healthcare.

“We intend to increase awareness, remove barriers and empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health, ultimately fostering healthier and more supportive communities."

By focusing on early clinical intervention, treatment options, and their importance, Cigna Healthcare aims to combat the prevalence of diseases like diabetes. The series will also address the impact of physical health issues on mental well-being, addressing depression, anxiety, and isolation that can arise.

It is widely acknowledged that people are living longer but experiencing poorer health. Globally, non-communicable diseases such as cancer and heart disease claim the lives of 41 million individuals each year, and shockingly, 17 million of them die before the age of 70 due to preventable lifestyle factors such as tobacco use, physical inactivity, harmful alcohol consumption, and unhealthy diets. Statistics indicate that one in two individuals will develop cancer at some point in their lives.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, the proportion of people aged 20-79 who have diabetes has remained relatively static across the GCC over the last 10 years: 18.7% in Saudi Arabia, 16.4% in the UAE, and 19.5% in Qatar. In comparison, just 10.7% of the USA’s population lives with diabetes.

Dr. Stella George, Chief Medical Officer, International Health at Cigna Healthcare, emphasized the criticality of early awareness and consultation in preventing and treating diseases like cancer and heart disease. Dr. George also highlighted the significance of early diagnosis, emphasizing that every month of delayed cancer treatment leads to a 10 percent increase in mortality rate. By promoting symptom awareness and regular medical check-ups, this series holds immense potential for significantly reducing these numbers, she said.

Developed by Cigna Healthcare's clinical team, who act as lead authors, the series will explore different facets of various health issues, encompassing prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. Cigna Healthcare acknowledges the interconnected nature of health issues and their influence on family dynamics, finances, social interactions, and work-life balance. This personal approach ensures that the content remains relatable and trustworthy, fostering a strong connection with the audience.

