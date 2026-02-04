African market entry launches with three Kenyan hotels and firmly embeds Africa within Choice Hotels’ EMEA growth strategy, marking a major step in the expansion and diversification of its EMEA footprint

Choice Hotels International, Inc.® (NYSE: CHH), one of the world’s largest hotel franchisors, has announced a bold African growth commitment to launch 100 hotels in sub-Saharan and southern Africa regions by 2035.

Demonstrating Choice Hotels’ ability to flex across urban, transit and experiential leisure destinations while preserving a strong local identity, African entrepreneur Aniket Shroff will commence Choice Hotels’ African expansion with the opening of three hotels in Kenya; La Maison Royale Westlands and La Maison Royale South C in Nairobi both converting to Clarion Hotel properties and the upscale safari lodge La Maison Royale Masai Mara will join the Ascend Collection portfolio.

Choice Hotels aims to establish a significant and growing footprint, with expansion expected to extend to capital cities and leisure destinations in priority markets across the continent. Scale of development projected to extend well beyond the initial market entry with future properties planned under the Comfort, Quality, Clarion and Ascend brands, in Rwanda, Mauritius, Seychelles, Botswana, Namibia and Tanzania, alongside continued expansion in Kenya.

Positioned as an opportunity within Choice Hotels’ EMEA growth strategy, the agreement reflects long-term confidence in Africa’s expanding business and leisure travel markets. It contributes to Choice Hotels’ growth efforts by broadening access to new markets and opportunities, while leveraging the company’s proven, scalable franchise model to support local entrepreneurs.

Commenting on the growth strategy , David Beers, Choice Hotels EMEA CEO said: “Our ambition to reach 100 hotels in Africa by 2035 reflects the strength of our international strategy and our confidence in travel demand across emerging and established markets.

“This new agreement exemplifies what Choice Hotels stands for; empowering local entrepreneurs to shape exceptional hospitality that reflects the true character of their communities. Inspired by his father Manoj Shroff's founding vision, Aniket Shroff’s commitment to local sourcing, cultural authenticity and environmental stewardship reflects what today’s travellers across EMEA are seeking.

“Our Kenya debut marks more than a market entry; it lays the foundation for long-term, sustainable growth across Africa. We are proud to be working with visionary franchisees like Aniket to deliver hospitality that is both globally supported and deeply locally rooted.”

Central to Choice Hotels’ Africa expansion is Franchisee Aniket Shroff. His regional roots, entrepreneurial drive and commitment to sustainable, community-centred hospitality underpinned by his global business experience and deep local insight make him a strong strategic franchisee. Raised in Nairobi, he has expanded beyond his family’s IT business into hospitality and real estate investment, having launched his first hotel project in the U.S. in his early 20s.

Commenting on the agreement, Franchisee Aniket Shroff added “Expanding our agreement with Choice Hotels beyond the US is about more than growth; it allows us to build meaningful hospitality rooted in place and people. From the outset our focus has been providing warm, authentic experiences that support local jobs and culture, and our agreement is key to realizing that vision.

“Choice Hotels’ global systems, brand standards and long-term commitment give us the confidence to grow sustainably, while preserving the local character of our hotels. We are proud to help pioneer a hospitality platform in Africa that welcomes travellers while celebrating its culture, talent and natural beauty.”

The 53 room La Maison Royale Westlands will convert to Clarion Hotel Westlands, located in Nairobi’s commercial hub, offering boutique sophistication with a multi-cuisine restaurant, tapas bar, fitness centre and spa. Designed for business, MICE and leisure travellers, it combines international standard service with the city’s cultural warmth.

La Maison Royale South C, soon to be Clarion Hotel South C, a 59-room contemporary hotel serving business and transit travellers in one of Nairobi’s best-connected districts. With a panoramic city view, restaurant, bar, rooftop swimming pool and full-service beauty salon, it delivers a resort-style experience that appeals equally to families, couples and long-haul passengers.

Set within the exclusive Olare Motorogi Conservancy, known for exceptional game viewing and restricted vehicle density, the 22-room La Maison Royale Masai Mara will be an Ascend Collection property that delivers an immersive safari experience for upper-midscale travellers, honeymooners and eco-minded guests. Experiences include guided safaris, bush dining, cultural walks and stargazing, led by expert Maasai staff in a low-density conservation environment.

Choice Hotels' African entry builds on strong growth momentum in EMEA - delivering 17% hotel unit growth in 2025, expanding Choice Hotels’ presence to over 470 properties and more than 69,000 rooms across the region.

All African properties will participate in the Choice Privileges® global loyalty programme, enabling members to earn and redeem points across more than 7,000 hotels worldwide.

