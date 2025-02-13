UAE customers can get an advanced test drive from today until Sunday at Dubai Design District

Tech-forward Middle East selected to host global reveal of Chevrolet Spark EUV

Middle East – Chevrolet is changing the game in electric vehicles with the all-new Spark EUV which will accelerate the region’s EV transition.

Bold design, dynamic colors, impressive range and advanced safety technology – the Chevrolet Spark EUV is loaded with cool features and priced at the heart of its segment.

Speaking at the global reveal at Dubai Design District, Jack Uppal, General Motors Africa and Middle East President and Managing Director, said the all-new Chevrolet Spark is the complete package.

“The Chevrolet Spark EUV is the coolest and most attainable vehicle in its segment – and is positioned to drive EV adoption in the Middle East,” said Uppal.

“Not only is it fun to drive, but the Chevrolet Spark EUV also offers customers the chance to personalize their vehicle with a variety of customization options, making it uniquely their own.”

“Global Chevrolet selected the Middle East to lead the global reveal of the Chevrolet Spark EUV because this is a tech-forward region where people embrace new technologies and want to stand out from the crowd.

“We know that customers in the Middle East are going to love the Chevrolet Spark EUV and we can’t wait to get more and more people behind the wheel.”

A Game Changer

Design That Demands Attention, Personalized for You

Built to turn heads and spark excitement, the 2026 Chevrolet Spark EUV debuts in the ACTIV trim, boasting a bold, boxy exterior, a sleek two-tone roof, and sporty 16” wheels. Compact yet spacious, it’s the perfect everyday runner, offering seamless balance of practicality, driving dynamics and personality.

And for those who love to stand out, the Spark EUV offers six vibrant color options, including Sea Blue with a Polar White roof, Track Yellow, Tiger Blue, Gentle Gray with a Star Twinkle Black roof, and Milky Tea. But personalization doesn’t stop there – drivers can further customize their Spark EUV with exclusive accessories like Ground Effects for the front and rear, Side Moldings, Assist Steps, and Side and Rear Storage Boxes.

Whether you’re an adventurer, gaming enthusiast, music lover, sports fan or someone who enjoys pop culture, a range of unique accessories and themes ensures your Spark EUV stands out and feels uniquely yours.

An Exciting New Era for Chevrolet

Furrukh Jawaid, Chief Marketing Officer of General Motors Africa and Middle East, commented: "The Chevrolet Spark EUV is designed with today’s drivers in mind, especially the younger generation who see their car as an extension of their personality. They want a ride that’s fun, expressive, and exciting every time they get behind the wheel. That’s exactly what the Spark EUV delivers – a bold, tech-forward electric crossover built for those who love to stand out and embrace the journey as much as the destination.”

Big Where It Matters

Inside, the Chevrolet Spark EUV boasts a refined interior designed for both comfort and versatility. With seating for four and 428L of cargo space when the rear seats are unfolded, this compact EV is as flexible as it is stylish. The premium leatherette upholstery – available in elegant beige or bold black – elevates the cabin’s aesthetic, while the intuitive layout ensures a seamless driving experience. The 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat add a personalized touch of comfort, making every ride effortlessly enjoyable.

A Smarter, Safer Driving Experience

The 2026 Chevrolet Spark EUV is equipped with a standard suite of advanced safety and technology features, ensuring every drive is safe and enjoyable.

Experience next-level convenience with safety1 features like Keyless Entry and a Hands-Free Start System, allowing you to unlock and drive without reaching for a key or push-button. The Buckle to Drive feature ensures seatbelts are fastened before you hit the road, making every journey safer.

Keeping everything within reach is a 10.1” infotainment touchscreen paired with an 8.8” digital cluster. Connectivity is ensured through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto2. Whether navigating city streets or enjoying your favorite playlists, the Chevrolet Spark EUV keeps you in sync with your world.

For added peace of mind, the Spark EUV is equipped with a 360-degree camera, front and side airbags, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control, power-folding mirrors, and a power remote window, ensuring a high level of convenience in every drive.

Electrifying Performance, Effortless Efficiency

The 2026 Chevrolet Spark EUV is powered by a single 75Kw (101HP) motor driving the front wheels. It delivers 180Nm of instant torque making every drive a fun experience. With a 42 kWh LFP battery and regenerative braking, you can enjoy an impressive range3 of up to 360 km NEDC (298km WLTP), ensuring you can confidently take on daily drives and beyond.

Plus, charging4 is effortless, with multiple options tailored to fit any lifestyle:

Level 1 Charger – 3.2 kW: from 20% to 100% in 16.5 hours

Level 2 (Home/Public Charger – 7 kW): from 20% to 100% in 7 hours at 6.6kW

DC Fast Charging: Charges from 30-80% in just 35 minutes. And for those who are always on the move, a 50 kW charge gives you around 50 KM of range in just 10 minutes.

Event & Test Drive Details

Chevrolet Middle East invites anyone and everyone interested in experiencing the all-new Chevrolet Spark EUV to be among the first to get behind the wheel! Join us at Dubai Design District for an exclusive chance to test drive the 2026 Chevrolet Spark EUV.

Date: Thursday, February 13 – Sunday, February 16, 2025

Timing: 10 AM – 10 PM

Location: Dubai Design District

Coming Soon to Showrooms

The 2026 Chevrolet Spark EUV will be available in showrooms across, UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq, Oman and Egypt from Summer 2025. For pre-orders, pricing details and availability, please visit www.chevroletarabia.com or contact your local Chevrolet showroom.

For more images, please visit link here.

1 Safety or driver-assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for more important feature limitations and information.

2 Apple Carplay™ & Android Auto™ services are subject to limitations and availability may vary by vehicle, infotainment system, and location. Select service plan required. Certain actions and functionality may require account linking. User terms and privacy statements apply. Google, Android™, Google Play, Google Maps and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Apple CarPlay and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc.

3 Your actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, and how you use and maintain your vehicle



4 Charging rate varies based on output of the charge unit, vehicle settings and outside temperature.