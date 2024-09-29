Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Chery officially opened a new state-of-the-art spare parts warehouse in Dubai, underscoring the brand’s commitment to enhancing its after-sales operations in the Middle East.

The new facility, strategically located near Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, aims to improve parts supply in the region and offer more convenient and efficient after-sales support to consumers. It expands service coverage across the Middle East, and central, west, and north Africa, significantly boosting Chery's market responsiveness and service levels in these regions.

The warehouse is equipped with advanced logistics infrastructure, including 22 high-bay racks and 8,000 sqm of loft shelving, providing 25,000 storage positions. It currently holds Chery's original parts, covers 22,000 product varieties, and handles four containers daily to meet various vehicle repair needs. To ensure accurate inventory management and operational efficiency, the warehouse employs 33 experienced staff members and features 14 shipping docks. The advanced logistics systems and optimized storage layouts have notably improved shipping efficiency and reduced delivery times, offering customers faster and more convenient service.

Since the launch, the warehouse has quickly processed its first batch of orders from Saudi Arabia, marking a major advancement in regional logistics efficiency and service quality. With the addition of the new warehouse, Chery can now flexibly manage inventory in real-time based on market demand, ensuring faster delivery and high service quality.

For more information on Chery, visit the showroom in Sanad, call 17500900, or visit cherybahrain.com