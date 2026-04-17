Dubai, United Arab Emirates- Chedi Hospitality, a leader in design-led luxury hospitality, has partnered with Rawasi Development to explore a new destination in Jabal Bausher, Oman.

The agreement represents a considered step in the company’s continued expansion within the Sultanate, building on a legacy shaped by The Chedi Muscat, widely regarded as one of the defining properties in Oman’s luxury hospitality landscape and a benchmark that contributed to positioning the destination on the global stage.

Located at the foothills of Jabal Bausher, the proposed development is envisioned as a vertically integrated mountain destination responding directly to the site’s natural elevation and terrain. Early concepts explore a layered approach to planning, where hospitality, residences, and community elements are organised across distinct tiers, each defined by its relationship to privacy, access, and perspective.

In this sense, the development is conceived not as a singular destination, but as a gradual progression through landscape, where movement across elevation reveals shifting perspectives, and each layer offers a distinct experience of place.

Rather than imposing a singular architectural statement, the project seeks to work in dialogue with the mountain, allowing the landscape itself to inform the experience, from elevated vantage points and panoramic views to quieter, more secluded residential enclaves.

Stephan Schupbach, President & Group CEO of Chedi Hospitality, commented: “Oman has long held a special place within our portfolio. With The Chedi Muscat, we established a presence that resonated globally, recognised among others as the number one resort in the Middle East, and helped shape how the destination is experienced. Jabal Bausher presents a different opportunity, one that invites a more nuanced response to landscape and elevation. Together with

Rawasi Development, we are exploring how a destination can be shaped with restraint, where the setting defines the experience rather than the other way around.”

Khaled Ahmed Al Marooqi, CEO of Rawasi Development, added: “This collaboration reflects a shared ambition to create something that is both contextually grounded and forward-looking. Mount Jabal Bausher offers a unique natural setting, and our vision is to develop it in a way that enhances its character while contributing meaningfully to Oman’s evolving hospitality landscape. Chedi’s legacy in the Sultanate and their enduring brand essence, A Voyage Unbound™, make them a natural partner for this journey.”

While still in its early stages, the development under consideration will include a hotel positioned as a vantage point within the masterplan, alongside private residences and complementary lifestyle components, each carefully integrated to respect the scale and character of the mountain.

This partnership reflects Chedi Hospitality’s disciplined approach to growth, prioritising locations where the brand can engage meaningfully with place, and where each project contributes to a broader narrative of culturally grounded, experience-led destinations.

Further details will be announced as the partnership progresses.

About Chedi Hospitality

With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, Chedi Hospitality’s origins are anchored in the joy of discovery. From its earliest properties, the group has set new benchmarks by inviting discerning travellers to experience unparalleled hospitality in extraordinary, often undiscovered destinations. The sense of discovery combined with impeccably curated experiences and uncompromising comfort, remains integral to every Chedi property and further expressed in its enduring essence ‘A Voyage Unbound’, Chedi Hospitality’s invitation to embark on a personalised journey with limitless potential. Today, Chedi Hospitality’s distinguished portfolio features landmark properties such as Chedi Muscat in Oman, Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland, Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah in United Arab Emirates, Chedi Hotel & Residences Luštica Bay in Montenegro, Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar, Chedi El Gouna on the Red Sea in Egypt, the recently opened Chedi Hegra in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the newly launched development The Chedi Private Residences in Dubai, United Arabic Emirates. Building on this legacy, soon-to-be-announced properties will deliver impeccable immersions in standout locations across Europe, the Middle East, the US and Asia – further cementing Chedi Hospitality’s reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality.

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