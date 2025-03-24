The product averaged 60 million real-time optimizations each day in 2024, increasing merchant acceptance rates by an average of 3.8%.

Enterprise brands including Vinted, Papa Johns, and Delivery Hero are among those benefiting.

MIDDLE EAST: Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments company, has announced that its Intelligent Acceptance product, an AI-powered engine designed to help enterprise businesses boost their payment performance, has generated over $10 billion in additional merchant revenue.

Powered by over 20 billion data points and insights from Checkout.com’s global network, Intelligent Acceptance applies numerous optimizations at every step of the payment process (e.g., messaging, routing, authentication, credential lifecycle, and retries).

With Checkout.com’s AI-powered engine learning in real-time, every successful payment optimization is instantly available to all merchants using Intelligent Acceptance, meaning everyone benefits from the power of the network to improve acceptance rates, lower costs, and unlock revenue.

The product generated $5 billion in additional merchant revenue just 15 months after launching in June 2023. Six months after achieving that milestone, Intelligent Acceptance has now surpassed $10 billion in merchant revenue, generating $1 billion every 35 days for global brands such as Vinted, Papa Johns, and Delivery Hero.

With over 60 million real-time optimizations performed across the payment flow each day, Checkout.com increased merchant acceptance rates by an average of 3.8% last year.

In MENA specifically, Checkout.com has seen unprecedented growth in the region's digital payment volumes. Checkout.com’s total processing value witnessed a staggering 658% surge between 2020 and 2023, serving as a testament to the region's accelerated adoption of digital commerce which continues to see a deepening consumer preference for online shopping.

“Doubling the amount of revenue generated for merchants at seven times the speed of last year shows the growing power of our network,” comments Daniel Linder, Senior Product Director at Checkout.com. “With algorithms trained on billions of data points from Checkout.com’s entire merchant portfolio, every transaction processed by our customers strengthens the network.”

With the majority of company resources invested in product and technology to deliver the highest acceptance rates for merchants, Checkout.com was recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Merchant Payment Providers Q1 2024 report, receiving a 5 out of 5 score in the payment performance optimization criterion.

"Building a global payments infrastructure is increasingly complex, especially with rising regulatory demands and evolving fraud tactics," adds Linder. “For merchants, this complexity can widen the acceptance rate gap—sometimes by 10–15% compared to in-person transactions—costing businesses billions in lost revenue. Our focus is on closing that gap, optimizing every transaction to ensure no revenue is left on the table."

“Delivering exceptional digital experiences is core to our mission of making second-hand first choice, and our partnership with Checkout.com has been instrumental in helping us achieve that,” comments Modestas Tursa, VP of Payments at Vinted.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually.

With flexible and scalable technology, we help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, reduce processing costs, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 19 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Sony, Sainsbury’s, Wise, Patreon, GE Healthcare, Rail Europe, and The Financial Times.