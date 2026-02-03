Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia – Changan Al Majdouie continues to strengthen its commitment to youth empowerment and STEM education in the Kingdom by sponsoring LYNX Racing throughout their participation in the 2025 STEM Racing Program

The STEM Racing Program is a globally recognized educational competition that mirrors the world of Formula 1 engineering, challenging students to design, manufacture, and race miniature cars while applying advanced engineering concepts, data analysis, project management, and teamwork. Competing against top student teams, LYNX Racing demonstrated exceptional technical capability, strategic execution, and innovation across all stages of the program.

Changan Al Majdouie has a strong history of supporting youth excellence within the STEM Racing ecosystem. In 2024, the company sponsored Team Shaheen, which achieved first place in Saudi Arabia for its complete submission and ranked first globally in project management. Continuing this successful journey in 2025, Changan Al Majdouie’s sponsorship of LYNX Racing reinforces its long-term commitment to nurturing innovation, technical expertise, and leadership skills among Saudi youth

Through its sponsorship of LYNX Racing, Changan Al Majdouie continues to play an active role in shaping a knowledge-driven future, empowering the next generation of engineers, innovators, and industry leaders in Saudi Arabia.

For more information, please call:

Mohamad Karanouh, PR Arabia

Email: m.karanouh@prarabia.me