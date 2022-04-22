Century Financial, the region’s leading name in the financial services sector, was recognized by Great Place to Work® for its exceptional work towards fostering a culture that places employee wellbeing at its core. Ranked 3rd among 50 small and medium-sized companies marks a significant achievement as it is the only company in the high-pressure financial services sector that made it to the Top 3.

Century Financial’s efforts towards building a high trust and high-performance culture have been making news at the Best Workplaces in the UAE for the past few years. This year it has further strengthened its position by being ranked the 3rd Best Workplaces in the UAE. Organizations that have made it to the list this year have had to work hard towards maintaining employee wellbeing in a post-pandemic era. Century Financial has always been known for investing in its employees and has allowed them to grow by building on a solid foundation of trust. Constant communication across all levels of the organization has allowed employees to feel listened to and cared for.

The company understands the importance of boosting employee morale and created great programs that support its staff and help them grow throughout their journey. Its best practices and various initiatives for employees at all levels have in common a core belief of building and nurturing an organization that’s driven by high standards of performance. Be it employee engagement, diversity & inclusion, rewards & recognition, employee relations to social security, and opportunities to grow their career; Century Financial has been constantly supportive of employee wellbeing first.

According to Mr. Bal Krishen, Chairman & CEO of Century Financial “In an era of transition where the economy is reviving from the effects of a pandemic; we feel grateful to be on the top 3 of the Great Place to Work® list. Century Financial team works like a big family, we follow the philosophy of Ubuntu and believe in being better together. From ‘Winner takes it all’ to ‘Growth for all’ attitude has created a culture of unstoppable positivity in the organization. The trust, mutual respect, and understanding of each other's limitations is what makes us invest in the growth of our organization. We do this through mentoring & continuous skill development so we can all thrive together to reach individual and organizational goals.

Great Place to Work® - a global research, training, and consultancy firm that recognizes the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries worldwide - has revealed its annual list of ‘Best Workplaces™ in the United Arab Emirates for the year 2022’. The list recognized organizations with outstanding workplace cultures amongst the top 50 companies and top 20 companies in the ‘Small and Medium’ size category, and large category respectively.

Century Financial Consultancy LLC (Century Financial) is an award winning privately-owned financial services provider headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates that specializes in investments and trading in CFDs (Contracts for Difference), forex, indices, shares, commodities, treasuries and ETFs, along with exchange-traded derivatives. The company's service portfolio includes investment consultancy, research and analysis, and financial promotional services across forex and CFDs.

