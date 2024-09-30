Dubai, UAE – Century Financial proudly celebrated the remarkable achievements of standout SMEs during the third edition of the SME Golden Frame Awards, held at the Gulf Business Awards 2024. This was in line with the UAE's strategic vision to solidify its position as a global business hub and a thriving destination for SMEs, reinforcing the nation's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

With SMEs contributing approximately 63.5% to the non-oil GDP, they are a key pillar in the UAE’s vision for advancing the national economy. The number of SMEs in the UAE is projected to reach one million by 2030.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to fostering innovation, leadership, and growth within the SME sector, Century Financial presented the prestigious Golden Frame Awards across three key categories, honoring emerging leaders. With a rigorous judging process, the awards ensured that the top talents were recognized from a pool of contestants, celebrating their outstanding contributions and impact on the industry.

This year’s awards honored exceptional figures in the SME community:

SME Leader of the Year: Muhammad Noman, Downtown Reality Real Estate

Innovative SME of the Year: Kapil Chugh, Strategic Wealth Advisors DMCC

Disruptive SME Entrepreneur of the Year: Sachin Bharti Gupta, Knowledge Planet UAE

Speaking about the awards, Mr. Bal Krishen, Chairman and CEO of Century Financial, said, “We are privileged to honor these outstanding individuals who embody innovation and leadership within the UAE’s vibrant SME sector. Their relentless dedication drives their personal success and contributes significantly to the nation's broader economic growth.”

Honouring these awardees at the event, Sharad V K, Marketing Director at Century Financial, added, “The Golden Frame Awards celebrate the remarkable talent and resilience of the SME community. We take great pride in recognizing these leaders who are making profound impacts in their industries and inspiring growth across the sector.”

Through initiatives like the SME Golden Frame Awards, Century Financial remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering the growth and success of SMEs in alignment with the UAE’s broader economic vision. By recognizing the outstanding achievements of SME leaders, the company not only highlights their contributions to the nation's economy but also inspires future generations of entrepreneurs.

About Century Financial:

Century Financial is a leading investment services company based in the United Arab Emirates. With a legacy spanning over 35 years, Century Financial has been at the forefront of providing excellent client services and a wide range of trading instruments across various asset classes. The company's commitment to client education and its dedication to delivering a superior trading experience have earned it a trusted reputation among UAE investors.

