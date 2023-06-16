Dubai, UAE: Central Hotels & Resorts, a leading hospitality group, proudly announces its outstanding performance during the year’s first half. With an impressive surge in revenue and occupancy rates, the hotel has achieved remarkable growth, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the industry.

Compared to the same period last year, Central Hotels & Resorts has achieved an outstanding 9% growth in overall year-to-date revenue. This remarkable growth highlights the hotel's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to its guests and solidifies its position in the market.

"The first half of 2023 has been a remarkable period for Central Hotels & Resorts, with substantial growth in revenue and occupancy rates. Our unwavering dedication to exceptional service and innovative strategies have paid off. We are incredibly proud of our achievements and grateful for the continued support of our guests and partners,” proudly states Abdulla Al Abdulla, COO, and Group General Manager.

The hotel's success can be attributed to several key factors. Central Hotels & Resorts successfully rebuilt its relationships with OTA channels and local/international travel agencies, resulting in the highest market share among competitors. In addition, the implementation of successful campaigns has contributed to the hotel's revenue growth and overall success.

During this period, the hotel has witnessed a strong volume of guests from various markets, including KSA, the UK, France, Germany, and CIS. Moreover, the Israeli market has emerged as a significant contributor to the performance of all Central Hotels & Resorts, showcasing the hotel's ability to attract diverse guest segments.

The Group introduced several initiatives and strategies that positively impacted its performance. The hotel launched online campaigns that directly influenced revenue growth and improved the visibility of its properties, leading to increased customer engagement and satisfaction.

During this period the Group has received prestigious awards and recognition including the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) award for achieving the highest standard in hotel apartments based on online reviews. The Traveler Reviews Award 2023 was also bestowed upon Royal Central Hotel The Palm and First Central Hotel Suites, highlighting their exceptional performance and service.

To enhance guest satisfaction, Central Hotels & Resorts implemented processes such as introducing Guest Services Officers and significant investment in properties. These initiatives ensure an impeccable stay for guests and provide enhanced value for their money through a range of value-added services.

The hotel has observed a shift in guest booking behavior, with more guests opting to book through online portals such as booking.com and Agoda. In response, Central Hotels & Resorts has strategized to secure its fair share in the market by incorporating value-added services, resulting in better guest satisfaction and fostering loyalty.

Central Hotels & Resorts actively engage in sustainability initiatives and community events, including Earth Hour, to align with its values and positively impact its reputation. The hotel's commitment to transforming hospitality and redefining sustainability further enhances its standing in the industry.

With a solid foundation of success in the first half, the hotel aims to achieve continued growth while surpassing guest expectations for the remainder of 2023.

"We are delighted to see the positive response from our guests and the market at large. The trust and loyalty of our guests are a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional experiences," added Al Abdulla. "We will continue to invest in our properties and initiatives that enhance guest satisfaction, sustainability, and community engagement."