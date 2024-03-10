The signing of the agreement was attended by Ron Gourlay, CEO of Al-Ahli Saudi, and star players from the club

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,: Cenomi Centers, the largest owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia, is pleased to announce a partnership with Al-Ahli Saudi FC, one of the best supported football clubs in the nation. The partnership will see the opening of a new club store at U Walk Jeddah in the coming months.

To celebrate the upcoming new store, a signing ceremony took place on Thursday 7 March at the Mall of Arabia in Jeddah and was attended by Ron Gourlay, CEO of Al-Ahli Saudi FC, as well as Firas Al-Braikan, Roger Ibanez, Ibtissam Jaridi, and Daliah Adel Abulaban, players from the club and Turki Al Zahrani, Chief Corporate Services Officer for Cenomi Centers.

The Al-Ahli store in U Walk Jeddah, will cater for the increasing numbers of football fans in the Kingdom, with merchandise sold from one of the top teams in the Saudi Pro League.

U Walk Jeddah is Cenomi Center’s newly-opened flagship shopping center, with Al-Ahli becoming the most recent retail brand to become a part of this world-leading destination. The center already boasts premier lifestyle options, including Saudi Arabia’s most popular shopping, dining, and entertainment brands including Zara, Victoria’s Secret and Lululemon. As Jeddah’s first hybrid mall concept, with both indoor and outdoor spaces, U Walk Jeddah features a 2km long open-air promenade.

Turki Al Zahrani, Chief Corporate Services Officer said: “Our new partnership with Al-Ahli, one of Saudia Arabia’s most loved football clubs, is an exciting development and one sure to appeal to the legions of the club’s fans young and old. The club’s new store is also a welcome addition to Cenomi Centers’ new U Walk Jeddah, which has revolutionized retail in the city and quickly become one of its premier lifestyle destinations. With 124 million shoppers visiting our centers in 2023, we anticipate partnerships with further football clubs which will ensure our shopping centers are the places to be for football fans.”

About Cenomi Centers:

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 22 assets, with more than 5,000 stores strategically located in 10 major Saudi cities. The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah, Mall of Dhahran, and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumers' favorite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of nearly 1.4 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com.