Riyadh. Riyadh is gearing up for the much-anticipated 10th Edition of the Retail Leaders Circle (RLC) MENA Summit, scheduled to take place from February 19th to 20th, 2024, at the prestigious The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh. This landmark event will unite an exceptional gathering of distinguished world leaders, investors, innovators, and policymakers under the theme "Fearless Innovation: Charting the Next Frontiers

As Saudi Arabia's retail market is poised to surge, with forecasts reaching an impressive over USD 175 billion by 2026, the 10th Edition of the RLC MENA Summit arrives at a timely and critical juncture. Saudi Arabia has emerged as a pivotal market in the Middle East for consumer-facing companies.

Leading the discussions will be CEOs, senior policymakers, innovators, and investors from over 40 countries, representing various sectors such as retail, real estate, tourism, entertainment and technology.

Cenomi Centers, the country's largest owner, developer, and operator of retail and lifestyle destinations, is joining as the strategic partner in this highly anticipated annual meeting. Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO of Cenomi Centers, highlighted the significance of this partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Retail Leaders Circle again in 2024 to join the discussion around understanding and enhancing this critical sector within the Kingdom."

“At our malls in Saudi Arabia we emphasize the importance of bold innovation and exploring the uncharted territories in the realm of retail. As Cenomi Centers, we are dedicated to creating unique shopping experiences that seamlessly weave together traditional and contemporary trends to help shape the future of retail in a distinctive way."

Headline Partners for the much-anticipated 10th Edition of the RLC MENA Summit represent a lineup of influential companies set to play pivotal roles in the event's success. Among these distinguished partners are Tamara, a cutting-edge flexible payments solution; Apparel Group, one of the largest retailers in the Middle East; a world leader in digital payments, Visa; and eXtra, a dynamic force in consumer electronics.

They are joined by the event’s Platinum Partners, each contributing unique perspectives and capabilities. ROSHN, with its focus on real estate development; the renowned Chalhoub Group, synonymous with luxury retail; Kinan, a leading Saudi real estate development company that develops and manages residential & commercial projects across the Kingdom; and The Clock Towers Shopping Center, the largest retail complex in Makkah.

The summit is further supported by thought-leading organizations including McKinsey & Company, Kearney, AlixPartners, PwC, and Deloitte as the AI & Tech Track Partner.

“The strength of RLC’s community lies in its valuable partners” said Panos Linardos, Chairman of Retail Leaders Circle. “We take immense pride in our collaborations that represent an extraordinary concentration of market-leading organizations. Aligned in mission with our partners, our collective aim is to foster impactful dialogues, promote industry innovation and collaboration, and ignite decisive actions driving the industry forward."

The Retail Leaders Circle (RLC) stands as the definitive platform for integrating the entire retail ecosystem, covering lifestyle experiences, tourism, entertainment, real estate, giga projects, and investments. RLC's itinerary boasts a spectrum of themed tracks, taskforce roundtables, strategic programs, and exhibitions, encompassing an extensive array of insights and topics.

Retail Leaders Circle (RLC) is an international platform with more than 7,000 global members, powered by the New York Institute of Management, for expert-led debate between CEOs, industry innovators, and influencers with the power to shape the future of the retail agenda. RLC is focused on inspiring leaders to think collectively and creatively about disruptive intersections between industry and innovation, with the ultimate goal of promoting and catalyzing growth development and partnership.

