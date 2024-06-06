Dubai, UAE: Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) today announced its exciting ‘Shop, Scan & Win’ campaign, promising shoppers the golden opportunity to win an incredible AED 200,000 in cash prizes. A total of 22 lucky shoppers will be selected to win substantial cash rewards, making this Eid Al Adha even more special.

From June 4th to the second day of Eid Al Adha, shoppers who spend AED 200 or more at any participating mall will be eligible to enter the raffle draw. Participation is simple—after shopping to their heart's content, customers need to scan the QR code available in stores to register their purchase. Each QR code scanned brings them one step closer to winning their share of the AED 200,000 cash prize.

Speaking about the campaign, Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, said: “We are delighted to bring the ‘Shop, Scan & Win’ campaign to our valued customers, especially during this festive period. This initiative not only encourages shopping within our vibrant malls but also adds an element of excitement and reward for our shoppers. We look forward to seeing many happy winners enjoying their grand Eidiya.”

The campaign underscores DSMG’s commitment to enhancing the shopping experience and offering attractive incentives to its patrons. Participating malls are gearing up to welcome an influx of shoppers eager to take part in this generous promotion.

Al Ghurair Center, Al Khail Gate Community, Al Qouz Mall, Arabian Centre, Bay Avenue, Central Mall, Century Mall, Crown Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Jabel Ali Mall, Marhaba Mall, Mudon Community Center, Serena Market Palce, Shorooq Community Center, Silicon Central, Times Square Center, Town Mall, Villanova Community Mall.

About Dubai Shopping Mall Group:

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is a non-profitable, umbrella organization of malls set up under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to promote shopping, retail trade and the mall industry in Dubai. Launched in 1998, one of the primary objectives of DSMG is to synergize marketing initiatives and provide better quality services to the visiting shoppers in the malls.

As an association of malls, DSMG is committed to ensuring that the shopping experience in Dubai is without parallel, assuring visitors that any mall that is a member of the association will provide them with the right retail experience and deliver on quality, service and innovation.