Glass solutions engineered to meet the demanding climate and landscape of KSA and GCC with the largest windshield in the automotive industry, offering improved driving performance, unparalleled visibility, ultimate solar and heat management, faster demist, and noise cancellation

Latest Ceer partnership underpins company’s commitment to collaborating with top-tier partners to deliver world-class, high performance EVs

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Ceer, Saudi Arabia’s first electric vehicle (EV) brand and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), has signed a strategic partnership with Isoclima, a global leader in high-performance transparent solutions trusted by the world’s most iconic high-end automotive brands. The signing ceremony which took place at the Isoclima advanced facility in Italy, marks the beginning of a groundbreaking collaboration. This latest enterprise with tier-one global partners propels Ceer's mission to redefine the automotive industry in the Kingdom and will set new standards in automotive glass technology and break records with the world’s largest windshield, a key element in the exceptional design of Ceer's upcoming flagship sedans and SUVs as part of its aspirational EV portfolio.

“Ceer is delighted to partner with Isoclima, a recognized leader in advanced transparent technologies,” said Jim DeLuca, CEO of Ceer. “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to seeking out top-tier industry leaders as partners and our dedication to serving our customers with the highest quality engineering, craftsmanship, and materials for Ceer EVs. We want to give them the ultimate driving experience in vehicles that surpass their expectations in every way including our unique windshields that will be like nothing you’ve ever seen before in terms of size, unparalleled visibility, improved driving performance, and optimized cabin comfort.”

Isoclima is renowned for its leading expertise in complex, high-performance transparent solutions for applications in a broad spectrum of demanding industries, including Automotive, Aerospace, Defense, Yachting and others. Ceer’s upcoming flagship EVs will provide faster demist and feature ultra-thin laminated glass from Isoclima with advanced IR Reflective Triple Silver coating to minimize solar heat absorption. The glass will be designed with a steep installation angle, delivering optimal performance and functionality together with an acoustic interlayer that will enhance sound insulation, while a Wide Color Band (WCB) in the header area will provide a tinted sunshade for additional solar protection.

“This agreement with Ceer highlights the importance of cross-industry collaboration to shape the future of technology and mobility,” said Liviana Forza, Isoclima CEO. “By combining our technological capabilities with Ceer’s bold vision and expertise, we are delivering solutions that elevate safety, aesthetics and performance. This collaboration shows how two leaders, united by a shared commitment to innovation, can achieve groundbreaking advancements that shape the future of global mobility.”

About Ceer – www.ceermotors.com

Ceer is the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia and will design, manufacture, and sell a range of vehicles for consumers in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, including sedans and sports utility vehicles. A part of PIF’s strategy to diversify Saudi Arabia’s GDP growth by investing in promising growth industries, Ceer will attract over US$150 million of foreign direct investment, and create tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. Ceer is projected to directly contribute US$8 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2034. The company, which is a joint venture between PIF and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (“Foxconn”), will license component technology from BMW for use in the vehicle development process. Foxconn will develop the electrical architecture of the vehicles, resulting in a portfolio of products that will lead in the areas of infotainment, connectivity, and autonomous driving technologies. Each vehicle will be designed and manufactured in Saudi Arabia and tested to the highest global automotive quality control and safety standards.

About Isoclima – www.isoclimagroup.com

Isoclima is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance transparent solutions for a broad spectrum of demanding industries, including Automotive, Aerospace, Defense, Yachting and others. Renowned for its commitment to innovation, quality and sustainability, Isoclima develops bespoke solutions that combine safety, design and functionality. By continually advancing technology and design, Isoclima remains a trusted partner in delivering transformative products that meet the evolving needs of global markets.