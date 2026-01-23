Abu Dhabi, UAE – CedarBridge Capital Partners today announced that its third private equity vehicle, CedarBridge High Growth III, L.P. (CBHG III), has begun investing, marking the continued execution of a strategy the firm has been building and deploying across the GCC for more than a decade. The CBHG III is managed by a wholly owned Fund Manager, Access Bridge Ventures Limited, a regulated Fund Manager with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority, United Arab Emirates.

CBHG III represents the next phase of CedarBridge’s platform-building approach, focused on acquiring and scaling high-quality businesses in education, healthcare, beauty, wellness, pet, and other consumer services. The vehicle is actively deploying capital and builds on the momentum, track record, and operational capabilities established through prior investments.

This continuity reflects long-term commitment by CedarBridge to the GCC’s development and its conviction that disciplined private equity strategies are best executed through repeatable models, experienced teams, and active ownership.

A Generational Investment Opportunity in the GCC

CBHG III is being launched against the backdrop of a structural transformation underway across the Gulf. National strategies such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the UAE’s We the UAE 2031, and Kuwait Vision 2035 are accelerating the shift toward diversified, private-sector-led economies, creating sustained demand across essential service sectors.

Demographic growth, rising disposable income, and policy-driven reforms continue to underpin long-term opportunities in education, healthcare, and consumer services. These sectors are benefiting from durable demand dynamics, under-penetration, and increasing expectations for quality and scale making them attractive areas for long-term capital deployment.

For private equity investors, these dynamics support the build-up of scaled platforms with strong cash generation, operational leverage, and multiple exit pathways.

CBHG III will primarily invest across the GCC, with up to 35% of capital allocated to select opportunities in the UK and Europe, leveraging established GCC–EU operating and expansion corridors.

Operational Platform-Building at the Core

CedarBridge differentiates itself through an operationally driven, platform-building approach. The firm focuses on building regional champions businesses that can scale responsibly, professionalize operations, and expand across multiple markets.

The firm has demonstrated this approach through platform investments such as Kids First Group (KFG), the largest provider of early childhood education in UAE, and The Grooming Company Holding (TGCH), a global leader in beauty services, where CedarBridge has supported professional management structures, multi-country expansion, and institutional-grade governance. In parallel, CedarBridge has launched sector-focused strategies including but not limited to opportunities across the pet care sector.

“We do not rely on multiple expansion to generate returns,” said Imad Ghandour, Co-Founder & Managing Director of CedarBridge Partners. “Our focus is on building platforms with strong operations, governance, and scalability. CBHG III is a continuation of a model we have already executed and refined across the region.”

Attractive Returns with Regular Distributions

CBHG III is targeting a gross Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of +40% over its lifetime. In addition to capital appreciation, the vehicle is structured to deliver regular cash distributions, funded by operating cash flow once the portfolio is sufficiently deployed.

This approach reflects CedarBridge’s emphasis on investing in cash-generative businesses rather than purely narrative-driven growth assets. The firm’s prior vehicles, CBHG I and CBHG II, has already established a track record of regular distributions, reinforcing the repeatability of this strategy.

Aligned Capital and Long-Term Partnerships

CBHG III is designed for investors who seek long-term exposure to structural growth opportunities and value a disciplined, execution-focused approach. CedarBridge partners with investors who share a long-term view and support the professionalization and scaling of regional champions.

CedarBridge successfully completed its First Close for CBHG III in November 2025 from its existing investors and aims to fully raise the remainder of the USD 150mn by end of 2026.

About CedarBridge Partners

Founded in 2011, CedarBridge Partners is a middle-market private equity firm led by its Managing Directors Imad Ghandour, Magellan Makhlouf, Mohamed Sharara, Raymond Soueid, and Ismail Anas Abudawood, who collectively bring over 50 years of investing and operational experience in the GCC and international markets.

The firm focuses on building and scaling platform businesses across education, healthcare, and consumer services. CedarBridge Partners has been investing across the GCC for more than 15 years and is a member of the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (BVCA) and the MENA Private Equity Association (MEVCA).

For more information, please visit: https://cedar-bridge.com/cedarbridge/

About Access Bridge Ventures Limited

Access Bridge Ventures Limited is registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in the United Arab Emirates. As a wholly owned Fund Manager of CedarBridge Partners, Access Bridge Ventures Limited combines deep sector expertise with a disciplined investment approach to deliver resilient, long- term income streams for investors.

For more information, please visit: https://access-bridge.com/

About CedarBridge High Growth III

CedarBridge High Growth III is registered in the ADGM and regulated by the FSRA in the United Arab Emirates.